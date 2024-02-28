NFL Combine Day 1: Notes, rumors and other Browns things along with Justin Fields talk

The NFL rolled into town in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Combine this week. The league has agreed to continue the annual tradition of having the event in Indy at least through next year. The setup is perfect for teams, media and prospects with a ton of hotels, conference centers, medical facilities, restaurants and tunnels to get around most of the area.

Almost all of the important work happens behind the scenes with very few prospects dramatically impacted by on-the-field workouts. Only players who perform horribly can see a drop on teams’ boards. In the recent past, teams are rarely impacted by eye-popping workouts.

Gone are the days of a workout warrior finding his way into the first round without college tape to back it up.

As I did last year while credentialed at the NFL Combine, I will bring you notes from what I’m hearing behind the scenes. Much like with prospects, it is the work behind the scenes between teams and between teams and agents where a lot of real work gets done.

It is important to note that the NFL is more and more concerned about information getting out from teams than ever before due to betting markets. While the league cannot control agents, they have made it clear to teams that leaking information would be a problem.

Hopefully, I’ll still get a few interesting Cleveland Browns notes for you:

Fewer moves expected by the Browns this year

One big move, a few players retained and two or three cheaper veterans type of offseason

While they are talking positively to the media, Joe Flacco is highly unlikely to return

is highly unlikely to return Jacoby Brissett returning feels almost certain but that assumes New England, Arizona doesn’t offer him more

returning feels almost certain but that assumes New England, Arizona doesn’t offer him more Cleveland isn’t “down” on Dorian Thompson-Robinson but want three QBs able to play including a veteran if things work out in free agency

but want three QBs able to play including a veteran if things work out in free agency DTR’s performance in training camp will be important to watch to see if the team is able to trust him as the third guy in that situation

There are some big questions about the partnership between Kevin Stefanski’s timing/rhythm-based offense and Deshaun Watson’s more flow-oriented play

more flow-oriented play There are not concerns about Stefanski/Watson working together, just getting a good fit together

Amari Cooper is best in timing offenses which makes that fit more interesting but he had some success with Watson last year as well

is best in timing offenses which makes that fit more interesting but he had some success with Watson last year as well There is interest from multiple teams around the league in the Browns offensive tackle depth but Dawand Jones isn’t going anywhere, Jack Conklin is recovering and Jedrick Wills is on the last year of his deal

isn’t going anywhere, is recovering and is on the last year of his deal Concerns about Jones’ as a professional led to him falling last year. Berry noted yesterday how important it was to keep him engaged last year after his surgery which could be related

Teams were “close to shocked” that the Browns didn’t get trade compensation, even if only a late-round pick, to allow Bill Callahan to join his son Brian in Tennessee

A couple of notes from around the NFL:

The Atlanta Falcons are seen as the most likely destination for Justin Fields but that doesn’t mean a ton right now

but that doesn’t mean a ton right now Teams aren’t sure how much leverage the Chicago Bears have with Fields and don’t want to be bidding against themselves especially given Fields’ fifth-year option decision by May.

Caleb Williams is considered the “obvious” top pick but Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are second depending on the team. I’d give Daniels the advantage with pick #2 based on numerous conversations in the last 24 hours

is considered the “obvious” top pick but and are second depending on the team. I’d give Daniels the advantage with pick #2 based on numerous conversations in the last 24 hours There are a lot of questions about where Michael Penix, JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix will go. NFL teams have started to lean towards a dichotomy of “either you are our guy in the 1st, 2nd round or you’ll fall to the 5th.” These three seem to fit more in the middle of that, late 2nd or early 3rd at this point

and will go. NFL teams have started to lean towards a dichotomy of “either you are our guy in the 1st, 2nd round or you’ll fall to the 5th.” These three seem to fit more in the middle of that, late 2nd or early 3rd at this point Some teams are hoping that the QBs will separate themselves with interviews at the Combine

Jonathan Allen may be available in a trade as Washington looks to reset its roster and costs

may be available in a trade as Washington looks to reset its roster and costs New regimes, in general, are less likely to get rid of a lot of guys from the previous regimes just because they are “not my guys” like they have in the past

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers could be the exception to that but the salary cap is a reason for that as well

Will do my best to continue to provide information from the Combine as the week goes on, perhaps not as many notes as from Day 1 but we shall see