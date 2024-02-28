NFLPA Player Report Card: Browns grades vary but the rankings tell a very concerning story

For fans and media, how good an NFL team is mostly depends on its record. There are a variety of other smaller aspects of team management that are known to the public but the most important stuff, as it is at the NFL Combine, is private.

Last year, the NFLPA put out its first player report card where many of those hidden details came to light. That included the Baltimore Ravens being taken to task by their players, both past and present, for how they were treated.

The 2024 Cleveland Browns grades have some areas of concern themselves:

None of the Browns grades found them within the top half of the league. The fact that the team’s food/cafeteria grade was a C+ but ranked them 18th says that players really don’t like the team food around the league.

For reference, here are Cleveland’s grades last year:

Interesting to note that the training room grade dropped the most after a new one was built in 2022.

Overall, a majority of the scores dropped since last year. Lack of are for families including requiring them to wait for their player in a tent in the parking lot is concerning from a culture perspective.

An understaffed training room after a season that was plagued with injuries is problematic but GM Andrew Berry noted at the Combine that the team was looking into the task of injury issues last year. Perhaps just more staff would help.

Being required to have a teammate the night before the game could either be a money-saving move or a move to try to bring players closer together. Either way, they are one of only seven teams that do it.

Notes that players feel that HC Kevin Stefanski isn’t efficient with their time and is “somewhat willing to listen to the locker room” are important as the team hopes to build of 2023’s success.

Some really concerning grades and rankings for the Browns, which one stands out to you?