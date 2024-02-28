Browns Reacts Survey - Should Cleveland target a veteran or young WR?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL Combine is taking place in Indianapolis, and that presents us a chance to have our first Reacts poll since Super Bowl weekend. We have two questions that tie in to the Browns, but one of them is more of a general league-wide question.

The first question is the general one, and it’s about whether you think the NFL trade deadline should be pushed back two weeks. As we learned from GM Andrew Berry at the Combine, the Browns are the organization that put forth this proposal, and he talked about the reasons why it would make sense.

The second question is a follow up to the results from our previous poll, when fans picked wide receiver as the top position they want the team to upgrade this offseason. Now, we dig a little deeper into that: if the Browns were to try improving it in one move, would you rather it be with a veteran player in free agency, or would you rather they try to make the investment in a young player through the draft?

