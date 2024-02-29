Browns NFL Draft Profile: WR Ja’Lynn Polk

The Cleveland Browns are looking to add a few more playmakers to the wide receiver room this offseason, and there are some great options in this year’s draft class.

In 2023, Cleveland’s wide receivers performed pretty well for the majority of the year when healthy, but the team is looking to make a few upgrades heading into next season. They need to find players that will help raise the floor of the wide receiver room in terms of talent and production while being somewhat cost-effective at the same time.

Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk could step in right away as a rookie and satisfy this need. He’s one of the more polished pass-catchers in the class, and could potentially be available to the Browns at pick 54.

Name

Ja’Lynn Polk

Position

Wide Receiver

Height/Weight

6’2”, 200 pounds

College

University of Washington

Stats

2023: 15 games - 69 recs., 1159 yards, 16.8 avg., 9 TD’s, 4 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD

Overall: 41 games - 143 recs., 2231 yards, 15.6 avg., 18 TD’s, 5 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD

Relative Athletic Score

Available after NFL Combine and/or Pro Days

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

53rd

What experts are saying

“Polk is a ball-winning No. 2 WR in the NFL. He can dunk on DBs down the field and in the red zone, as well as serve as an underneath bully type on the outside to help move the chains. Polk may not be the star in an NFL offense, but he can be a reliable high-level contributor.” - Derrik Klassen, NFL Scout B/R “Polk may not be the top-shelf athlete who can separate into the upper echelons of an NFL Draft class, but he’s got competitive toughness, ball skills, and strong hands to serve as the hallmarks of his game. It’s fair to question his ceiling as a featured player, but Polk should be a solid presence in an NFL wide receiver room for multiple contracts.” - Kyle Crabbs, Athlon Sports “Without a doubt, however, Polk’s best trait is his finishing ability at the catch point. Polk’s blend of body control, coordination, timing, and ball-tracking ability culminates in elite catching instincts, and his hands are almost infallible. He snares passes with the ease and authority of a Venus flytrap, and he doesn’t let go.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network Scout

Pros

Strong hands, latches onto footballs and doesn’t let go

Extremely refined, strong, and effective at the catch point

Times his jumps well

Fluid route runner, loose hips

Incredibly versatile, effective both in the slot and outside

Knows how to time up and execute double moves with great effectiveness

Choppy feet and great head fakes

Good length and build for the position

Shows a willingness to block downfield for teammates

Great vision and football IQ

Cons

Doesn’t have breakaway speed to outrun faster defenders after the catch

Has trouble at the LOS against stronger, pressing defensive backs

Raises pad level at times on comeback routes, causing him to be “slow” when snapping back around

Hasn’t shown an intricate release package at the college level

Browns player drafting could impact

Polk would be a “threat” to any receiver on the roster due to his schematic versatility and experience. He’s shown the ability to be effective both in the slot and on the outside while at Washington.

It’s possible that Elijah Moore could be forced to play inside more often, with Amari Cooper and Polk rotating between “X” and “Z”.

Priority

Medium-High. Ja’Lynn Polk would be an excellent addition to Cleveland’s receiver room and there’s a decent chance that he’s on their draft board in round 2. He’d be able to come in and contribute immediately in multiple ways for Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey, which is exactly the type of player that the Browns are looking for in this year’s draft class.

