Daily Dawg Chow 2/29: Cleveland Browns look to leap forward in 2024

- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: OL position - Decisions on several key backups (Chris Pokorny) Will the Browns keep Geron Christian, Michael Dunn, and/or Nick Harris?
- Browns Reacts Survey - Should Cleveland target a veteran or young WR? (Chris Pokorny) We also look at Cleveland’s trade deadline proposal.
- Browns offense in 2024 will be about players, not systems plus more motion (Jared Mueller) While Kevin Stefanski’s press availability isn’t full of intel, he made it clear what he expects from the offense
- NFLPA Player Report Card: Browns grades vary but the rankings tell a very concerning story (Jared Mueller) Browns training staff received the highest grade
- Cleveland Browns score D- on 2024 NFLPA report card survey (WKYC) “The team received low marks from players in multiple quality of life categories.”
- Browns Rank In Bottom Third Of The League In NFLPA’s Annual Team Report Card (Sports Illustrated) “The goal of the survey, according to union president and former Browns’ center JC Tretter is to create a “guide” for free agent players that would shine light on the daily work experience they would endure with each organization across the league.”
- Kevin Stefanski talks new offensive staff and visiting Deshaun Watson next week (WOIO) “He’s hitting all of his milestones,” Stefanski said. “Ken and I are going to go out and see him next week and spend some time. Not talk football, just catch up. Won’t see him throw, but just want to check in on him. But I text him almost every day, so he’s in a good place.”
- Lloyd: Browns have done their part. Now it’s on Deshaun Watson to deliver (The Athletic) “Cleveland has managed the cap despite Watson’s megadeal and has created an offense to match the QB’s skills. He has to play well.”
- Browns save $12m in cap space and NFLPA Report cards (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Denzel Ward restructure and the annual surveys
