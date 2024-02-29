Video: Jim Donovan rings the bell after completing cancer treatments

The story of the Cleveland Browns 2023 season is an interesting one. A lot of things happened and an impressive run to the top Wild Card spot was great.

The story of the 2023 Browns would not be complete without talking about the voice of the team Jim Donovan and his battle with cancer.

In June, Donovan announced his leukemia had returned. Following the team’s Week 1 victory, Donovan announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team to continue his treatment.

He returned to the booth in Week 11.

Donovan’s emotional voiceover for a video before the Browns playoff game told the story in a way that only he could:

a team and a Voice that will never give up. @medmutual | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/jcU7gjYa0o — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2024

Today, on our extra day in February, we got more great news for Donovan:

The BEST news to wake up to: Jim Donovan has completed his cancer treatments, ringing the bell at University Hospital! Video: @meghand44 pic.twitter.com/5g8NeommQW — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 29, 2024

As the Voice of the Browns, Donovan has helped fans see the game with his voice on the radio. As a public figure fighting cancer, he has helped fans see the struggles and celebrate the successes. Allowing his daughter to share the above video is just another part of Donovan letting people in to share the journey with him.

DBN and everyone around Cleveland and Browns fandom are rooting for nothing but the best for Jim Donovan.