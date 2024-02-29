Browns fans lean toward free agency over the draft for finding a WR

In our SB Nation Reacts poll this week, Cleveland Browns fans voted on one topic that came up at the NFL Combine, and another topic that follows up on a previous poll result.

Our first question asked whether you would be in favor of the NFL trade deadline being pushed back two weeks. 93% of fans voted "Yes," and that makes sense. The Browns were the organization that put forth the proposal, stating that when the league added an extra week to the season, they didn't adjust the trade deadline accordingly. I think it would still be early enough too that teams that are falling out of contention wouldn't have more incentive to dump players, making the rich richer at little expense.

In our other poll, we asked fans how they would like the Browns to address the wide receiver position this offseason. In a previous poll, fans voted wide receiver as the team's top offseason need. 65% of fans think the Browns should pursue a veteran receiver in free agency, while 35% think the team should find a young receiver via the draft. While the poll leans more heavily toward free agency, it's still a fair split of fans who could see, say, a second-round pick being used on a receiver.

