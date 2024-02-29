NFL free agency: Interesting RB hits free agency Thursday

The shape of NFL free agency could look significantly different once the league year opens in March. Some players will get the franchise tag, some players will get re-signed and some players will all of a sudden become free agents after their team releases them.

For the Cleveland Browns, free agency might be all about retaining their own players instead of overspending after a huge salary cap increase.

It is hard to predict what will happen this offseason with a less-than-stellar NFL draft class, some decent free agents and, currently, over half the teams in the league having $30 million in cap space or more.

A player that could interest the Browns is RB Alexander Mattison after he was just released by the Minnesota Vikings:

Vikings informed RB Alexander Mattison today that they are releasing him, per source. Mattison took over last season for Dalvin Cook and ran for 700 yards and caught 30 passes. Now he becomes a free agent again, like last year when he signed a two-year deal with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ez5fvvqGxn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024

The Vikings didn’t need cap space, they are over $35 million under, but decided to move on from the 25-year-old back after signing him to a $7 million deal last offseason. Mattison had a career-high with 180 carries and 700 yards in 2023 with 13 starts. he also added 30 receptions and three touchdowns through the air.

His 3.9 yards per attempt and lack of touchdowns in his first attempt at being a lead back, a deep draft at the position and his almost $5 million cap hit combined to doom his time in Minnesota.

Mattison was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft during Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski’s last year in Minnesota. With RB Nick Chubb attempting to return from injury, Mattison could help a running back by committee approach while being a complimentary piece when Chubb takes over a heavier load.

Do you think the Browns should bring in Mattison to help their run game or shoot for a bigger name in free agency? Whether they sign a veteran or not, should Cleveland also being looking to draft a back?