Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/3/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: DT McKinnley Jackson (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns will need to address the defensive tackle position either by inking one or more of their three free agents, signing one in the free agency period, or drafting a young buck. This group right now is a problem area.
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: RB Ray Davis (Barry Shuck) - Are the Cleveland Browns going into 2024 with running backs Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong? Will Chubb be healed in time? Can Strong improve? Will Ford become a better back? Maybe the Browns will draft a young guy who can help in the passing offense.
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: TE Jared Wiley (Barry Shuck) - Are the Cleveland Browns happy with their tight end group? Certainly, they are with David Njoku, who finally had that breakout year everyone was waiting for, and was selected to his first Pro Bowl. But what about after him?
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: LB J.D. Bertrand could be a Browns target (Barry Shuck) - he linebacker room of the Cleveland Browns will either be full or empty. Right now, the free agent list includes Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jordan Kunaszyk, Matthew Adams, and Jacob Phillips. If GM Andrew Berry does not offer any of these players an extension, new bodies will need to come to Berea. The Reese’s Senior Bowl had plenty of talented prospects. Perhaps another Notre Dame prospect will make this room better to pair with JOK.
- Browns Mock Draft: Adding weapons and solidifying the trenches with Matt’s version 1.0 (Matt Wilson) - With the NFL Draft being only a little over two months away, we’ll continue to produce weekly mock drafts by different members of the team to give you multiple previews and draft strategies that could be utilized by the Cleveland Browns.
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: OT Tyler Guyton, this year’s Dawand Jones (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns will need to draft a young offensive tackle at some point. James Hudson struggled, and what will happen with Jed Wills and Jack Conklin? They need an infusion of youth to pair with Dawand Jones who will surely start on one side or the other. If the Browns want gigantic bookends, then this is their guy.
- David Njoku and Puka Nacua go head-to-head in Best Catch skills challenge for Pro Bowl (Chris Pokorny) - Several members of the Cleveland Browns are involved in the skill competitions at The Pro Bowl Games, which we will be highlighting over the weekend.
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Diary: Opt-outs on Thursday opens up opportunities for others (Barry Shuck) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl week came to a close with the final day of contact and drills. Typically, on Fridays, it is shells and shorts, plus working on special teams. Dawgs By Nature staff writer Barry Shuck is at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week watching practices, taking notes, interviewing able bodies for the Browns, and turning over every stone doing NFL draft prep for our Cleveland Browns coverage.
Cleveland Browns:
- Is Za’Darius Smith the best edge Myles Garrett has played with? Here’s what the numbers say (cleveland.com) - Once the Cleveland Browns traded for Za’Darius Smith back in May, he was immediately expected to become the best rushing partner ever paired with Myles Garrett. After multiple attempts at finding a healthy and productive partner for Garrett, it seems the team has found a match in Smith.
- Cleveland Browns offseason lookahead: 5 positions that require attention (Beacon Journal) - The Cleveland Browns coaching staff remains a work in progress as exact responsibilities continue to get finalized. Meanwhile, the personnel department has entered into its favorite time of the year.
- Naples Browns Backers named 2023 Browns Backers Chapter of the Year (clevelandbrowns.com) - On Christmas Eve as the Browns faced the Texans in Week 16, Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill for the Naples Browns Backers chapter was filled to capacity. They had a special guest at this event, Browns alumnus Brian Brennan in attendance. t wasn’t the only first for the chapter. The Browns officially announced the Naples Chapter as the Browns Backers’ annual Chapter of the Year by Browns Backers Worldwide, awarded to a chapter that embodies its passion for Browns fandom in their corner of the world, while also completing influential charitable efforts.
NFL:
- Steve Wilks’ road back: Inside 49ers DC’s path to Super Bowl (ESPN) - Wearing his best suit, Steve Wilks arrived for his first NFL coaching opportunity dressed to impress. It didn’t last long. Interviewing with then Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith and defensive coordinator Ron Rivera in early 2006 after 11 years coaching in the college ranks, Wilks made it about halfway through the conversation before his football passion took over.
- Jaguars reportedly asked FanDuel to return $20M stolen by former employee (Yahoo! Sports) - It has been two months since news broke that a former Jacksonville Jaguars employee was accused of stealing $22 million from the team and using much of it to fund a “serious gambling addiction.” Now, the football organization is trying to recover those funds.
- The Commanders got Dan Quinn. Now they need a top offensive mind. (Washington Post) - Hello, Dan Quinn. Welcome to the nation’s capital. Not sure you were the desired outcome when the Washington Commanders began their coaching search, but you seem to be a fine football coach who engenders good feelings from those with whom you work and who can certainly coach up a defense.
