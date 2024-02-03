Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: WR Brenden Rice, Jerry’s son, shows out in Mobile

The Cleveland Browns may or may not be satisfied with their receiver room. There are plenty of warm bodies regardless. Marquise Goodwin and Elijah Moore had sub-par seasons. David Bell and Cedric Tillman caught most of what was thrown to them but were used sparingly. Amari Cooper remains the only constant.

Here is a guy with a proven pedigree who should be there in the second round for Cleveland. If you didn’t know, his father is Jerry Rice. Yeh, that Jerry Rice.

WR Brenden Rice – USC

6’-3”, 210 pounds

Projected round: 2

DBN: What do you offer an NFL team?

Rice: A good work ethic and a dog who is going to get after it every game. Go after it day in and day out. Somebody who is not going to be content with just getting to the NFL. We are chasing legends here. We are chasing Super Bowl rings.

DBN: When scouts leave the Senior Bowl, what are they going to say about you?

Rice: That he is a worker, too. Rolled my ankle today and came back and finished out the day because I knew we were down a receiver. Plus, this is the opportunity to come out here and show what I can do and give scouts no doubt.

DBN: There are tons of scouts and coaches out here watching every move you make. How do you handle that pressure?

Rice: Be in the moment. Live in the moment. Don’t make the moment so big.

DBN: Who were some of your favorite players growing up?

Rice: Oh man, Larry. Larry Fitzgerald. Megatron. Freakin’ Randy Moss. I am not going to say my dad guys. With Larry you have the straight worker right there. Mike Evans, you have the ball hog, no matter where it is or how it is thrown. He going to come down with it.

DBN: What is your off-season workout like?

Rice: I train three times a day.

DBN: What does your off-season diet consist of, and what do you eat on your cheat day?

Rice: I am on a strict diet. I will be like 205 for the Combine. Right now I am eating chicken, rice, vegetables, zucchini, and stuff like that. No cheat days. I only have a month left.

DBN: Is it an advantage being Jerry Rice’s son, or are you sick of being asked this?

Rice: Everyone expects me to come with a cockiness, but what happens if he is quiet and he makes that catch because he knows he is supposed to do that? Sometimes a player will line up opposite me and say, “Where’s your daddy, boy? B-Rice who?” Score a tuddy and they become quiet pretty quick. Live for the next play. There is pressure, but I have already exceeded everyone’s expectations except my own. Why do I feel a need for pressure?

DBN: Are you ever satisfied with a game you play, especially when you have good stats?

Rice: If I leave some money on the field, I re-analyze some stuff and get ready for the next game. But I am glad when I can contribute to the success of the team. You can’t get complacent.

DBN: Who do you model your game after?

Rice: First off, I am my own person. But you can say DK (Metcalf) a little bit because of his speed, but at the same time I feel I can get in and out of my breaks a little bit better. I kind of want to go after Julio (Jones) but I don’t have his size.

DBN: Is there a favorite route?

Rice: I can run every route. I do like post, though.

DBN: Are you a trash talker?

Rice: I don’t trash talk unless it is brought to me. Then I have to go ahead and head top them and put them in their place. But that is about it. Take care of business. But only with my play - I don’t talk back.