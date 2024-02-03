Raiders sniffing around former Browns HC

Life is not always easy when you are the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback issues have plagued the team for decades, as has poor drafting, forays into free agency that provided little relief, and tension with the front office.

As bad as it can get while working for the team, it does not always get any better for those who find themselves relieved of their duties:

Butch Davis fled back to college and never coached again in the NFL, only resurfacing for two years as a special advisor with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chris Palmer, Eric Mangini Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, and Freddie Kitchens never received another head coaching opportunity but did continue to fill various assistant coaching roles.

Romeo Crennel managed to land a second head coaching gig by taking over as interim head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs for three games in 2011 and following that up with a 2-14 record the next season.

Pat Shurmur managed to parlay his 9-23 record with the Browns into the New York Giants calling his name six years later, and he rewarded them with another 9-23 stint over two seasons.

Then there is Hue Jackson, who cemented his legacy as the worst head coach in NFL history during his 31-game run with the Browns. Jackson resurfaced as the head coach of Grambling in 2022 but was fired after going 8-14 in two seasons.

Jackson was back in the news this week as the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly interviewed him for an offensive staff position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Raiders interviewed former #Browns head coach Hue Jackson for an offensive staff position, per source. Jackson has a long history with Marvin Lewis, who's set to join the Vegas staff. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2024

It is an interesting move by head coach Antonio Pierce, who earned the full-time position after steadying the ship last season as interim head coach. Jackson has ties to Marvin Lewis, who was hired this week to be an assistant head coach and presumably share some of his experience from 16 years as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, which included seven trips to the playoffs but also seven losses as part of Cincinnati’s 56-year run of no league championships.

If Lewis has enough sway with Pierce, he may be able to talk Pierce into hiring Jackson as offensive coordinator now that Kliff Kingsbury has decided he is cool with looking elsewhere to get back into the NFL.

It is fair to wonder if Pierce knew that he might potentially be saddled with Jackson as part of the deal to hire Lewis, but that is his problem to work out if he pursues the matter any further.