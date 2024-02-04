Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: OT Patrick Paul

The Cleveland Browns need offensive line depth. Here is a player that should be available when the franchise uses its first draft pick slated at the #54 slot in the second round.

OT Patrick Paul – Houston

6’-7”, 315 pounds

Projected round: 2

DBN: You have a second-round grade on you. Will a good week here at the Senior Bowl help you?

Paul: This week I am constantly going. Of course, you can step back and look at your successes, but that just breeds complacency. I have to stay hungry. I have to keep working. Keep my head down and compete.

DBN: What will an NFL team get in you?

Paul: I offer someone who will be a great leader and somebody who will come every day ready to work. I will elevate people around me and be a tenacious offensive lineman for them.

DBN: Have you worked both sides as an offensive tackle?

Paul: I have only played left tackle in my college career. But I played right tackle in high school.

DBN: What are the differences between playing right or left tackle?

Paul: There are differences mainly with where you set your feet pre-snap, and then your hand placement. But either side is fine with me. Definitely the footwork. It also depends on what type of quarterback you have. If is at left tackle, that typically is where the quarterback’s blind spot is.

DBN: At the end of this week, what do you want scouts to say about you?

Paul: That I love football. And that I am ready to compete at the highest level with first round talent.

DBN: Have you ever played guard at any level?

Paul: No sir. The foot speed is completely different than protection off the edge.

DBN: What are your goals for the next step in your career?

Paul: To be a more vocal leader and be more consistent on the field and off the field. Keeping that aggression up each play. Win and compete.

DBN: The NFL is a league that is up-front, you have to compete and no weeks off. How will you accept that?

Paul: You definitely have to embrace it. Going into the season the games will be won in the trenches. Having everyone on the same page is what you have to emphasize and you have to prepare for whatever the game will throw at us. You can’t listen to any of the hype and just grind. Don’t sleep on me because I am going to bring the intensity.

DBN: Give me a sure song on your playlist, and one you can’t play around the team.

Paul: Anything by Drake for sure. Any Drake song can hit. You can’t go wrong with it. You may not like my Tory Lanez vibe. I think he goes crazy.

DBN: You are from Texas and went to a Texas university. What is your go-to at Texas-based Whataburger?

Paul: I get a Number 1 Whataburger plain with only mayo and cheese, large fries with a raspberry iced tea.