Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/4/23)

Dawgs By Nature/Cleveland Browns:
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: WR Brenden Rice, Jerry’s son, shows out in Mobile (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns may or may not be satisfied with their receiver room. There are plenty of warm bodies regardless. Marquise Goodwin and Elijah Moore had sub-par seasons. David Bell and Cedric Tillman caught most of what was thrown to them but were used sparingly. Amari Cooper remains the only constant. Here is a guy with a proven pedigree who should be there in the second round for Cleveland. If you didn’t know, his father is Jerry Rice. Yeh, that Jerry Rice.
- Las Vegas sniffing around for Browns HC (Thomas Moore) - Life is not always easy when you are the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Then there is Hue Jackson.
- Browns offensive line: Cap hits, free agents and what to do with a potential log jam at tackle? (cleveland.com) - One of the strengths of the Cleveland Browns since Kevin Stefanski arrived should remain a strength in 2024, with left guard Joel Bitonio, center Ethan Pocic and right guard Wyatt Teller locked up on the interior. The most interesting question facing this group — outside of returning from injury — is having too many players with the expectation of starting, something that feels a little strange to say after what happened last season.
- Browns GM Andrew Berry on Ken Dorsey, the cap situation and long-term planning (The Athletic $$$) - The Cleveland Browns started the offseason with a coaching staff shakeup that resulted in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt being fired and at least three position coaches either being replaced or re-assigned. Ken Dorsey will be the Browns’ new offensive coordinator, and general manager Andrew Berry said Dorsey’s previous experience working in productive but versatile offenses was part of Cleveland’s attraction to him.
NFL:
- 57 Super Bowl rings, 57 stories (ESPN) - Big and small, lost and found, each ring has a unique tale to tell.
- NFL draft season is underway. What did we learn after a week at the Senior Bowl? (The Ringer) - Which wide receiver and cornerback stole the show at practices in Mobile? How did the high-profile QBs perform? And why might the late rounds of the 2024 draft look different? Here’s what you need to know.
- Commanders coordinator tracker: Kliff Kingsbury in play as next OC (Washington Post) - The Washington Commanders are considering hiring former NFL and college head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment.
- Ravens WR Zay Flowers draws fine for costly taunting penalty against Chiefs (NFL.com) - Zay Flowers’ taunting penalty in Baltimore’s AFC Championship Game loss will go down as being costly in more ways than one. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was saddled with a $10,927 unsportsmanlike fine for the infraction, the league revealed Saturday.
Loading comments...