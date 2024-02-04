Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: DE Brandon Dorlus

Depending on what happens with the Cleveland Browns signing of their own free agent defensive ends, the franchise may want to get in another younger pass rusher. They still have Isiah McGuire, Alex Wright, and Sam Kamara as their youth nucleus to go along with the veterans. But, you can never have too many bona fide pass rushers.

This is a defensive end who should be available when the Browns select in the second round at the #54 slot.

DE Brandon Dorlus – Oregon

6’-3”, 290 pounds

Projected round: 2

DBN: What do you offer an NFL team?

Dorlus: A dog with a big bite that can play 3-tech, 5-tech, shade, too-high, head up on the center. I am going to get after it.

DBN: Which is your better side to be lined up on – right or left?

Dorlus: I don’t care as long as I get to play football. I play everything from zero, all the way up to nine standup. I am comfortable anywhere on the field.

DBN: There are a lot of eyes on you here at the Senior Bowl. How do you handle this?

Dorlus: Just trust the coaches they have here to put me in a great spot to succeed and show them my game. And I trust the coaches that I have had in college who have prepared me for this day. I have been playing for a long time and this environment is a little different, but I have played in front of huge crowds in college. Here there are some of the best players from everywhere so that is different.

DBN: What will NFL scouts be saying about you after this week?

Dorlus: That I am not just a pass rusher, that I can play the run, too. I am an all-around player and can do the best of both.

DBN: What are your goals from here?

Dorlus: Trying to get constant improvement and get better at my game. I feel hungrier, I want to get more physical and have more confidence in myself to succeed. I want more splash plays. I have good character. My career at the next level is right here in my hands. My goal is to help a team win a championship.

DBN: What are some techniques you have seen from offensive tackles?

Dorlus: They won’t give you one type of sets. They will give you angle sets a couple of times and then be aggressive and short-set you. Then they might change up and go back to being patient. So you have to learn what to do next. You can’t just go straight-up power every time. You have to know when to use finesse. You can’t always use the same moves. It’s challenging. But you just keep working. If you keep doing this, everyone will see the work you put in. And you never know when the guard is going to come back and get you.

DBN: When you played for Oregon, your defense was one of the nation’s best against stopping the run. What were some keys to success?

Dorlus: There was only one running back to rush for over 100 yards against us. We took it personally and worked to determine what went wrong and how to adjust so that another team wouldn’t take his tape and think they could do the same thing. We had to go out and show every week what we were about. The success relies on beating the offensive lineman in front of you and letting him know that he is not going to win against you every down like you are used to doing against other teams.

DBN: Why is a goal-line defense so important?

Dorlus: The other team will have a lot of tricks close to the goal-line. The biggest thing is to defend the inside so they don’t get an easy touchdown. You penetrate and keep them out or else they will attack here every time in that situation or on a fourth-and-short or any down they only need one yard.

DBN: How do you handle a tough loss?

Dorlus: Right away you have to find out how you can do better and have constant improvement. After a bad loss, it leaves a nasty taste in your mouth and you can’t get the nastiness to go away until the next game. Watching game film helps you find what happened and what you have to improve on or else the cycle will just keep going. Then you get hungrier and get more physical, and you find yourself getting more amped up. You have to have confidence in your teammates that the next game won’t have the same results.

DBN: How are pocket passers to defend?

Dorlus: You have to get their feet moving and get them off their spot. And you can’t let them get the rhythm with their throws. You have to hit him and get some bod shots on him. That loosens him up and makes him start to look at who is coming for him, and from where. Get more hurries and strip sacks and a pocket quarterback will get the message.

DBN: What does it take to be disruptive?

Dorlus: They trust me to make plays and so I just go out and do it. I like doing shade on the center now. I have the versatility to play all across the defensive line so sometimes an offensive lineman will be looking for me and I am lined up at another position. Then your effort is important on every play. I can sacrifice time so that my teammates can make the play if that is what is called. Great chemistry is important, too. This play might not be for them and yet you still have to do your job.