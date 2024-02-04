Video: David Njoku gets upset by ‘Cleveland is Cleveland’ comment on live broadcast

Fans of the Cleveland Browns are the best in the NFL for a variety of reasons but have been that way for a long, long time. Unfortunately in sports, Cleveland’s sports franchises, especially the Browns, have had a lot of down years. That has led to a lot of jokes thrown toward the city, its teams and their fans.

Cleveland has had to hear Joakim Noah talk about nobody wanting to vacation in a city and area filled with culture, art, food, Lake Erie and, an hour west, Cedar Point.

Browns players have had recent examples of opposing players disrespecting the city as well. Before a playoff game, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster said “The Browns is the Browns” with a Pittsburgh radio station repeated this season. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase kept calling the team “the Elves” even after a loss where he minimized “Cleveland is Cleveland.”

At the Pro Bowl Games, Browns TE David Njoku was clearly upset when DE Micah Parsons decided to throw that insult out once again:

Micah parsons takes a shot at the #Browns saying “Cleveland is Cleveland” and @David_Njoku80 didn’t let that slide for even one second. pic.twitter.com/76HjmKWybb — Ryan Tyler (@Ryantyler33) February 4, 2024

Njoku’s point was simple: Everyone on the stage is Pro Bowlers so judging what team they play for is stupid. Cleveland’s star tight end has embraced the city including a couple of viral moments after the Browns clinched a playoff spot this season:

Who knows if/when Cleveland as a city will ever get the respect fans believe it deserves but it is good to see a Browns star get aggravated by comments with negative connotations towards the city and its players.