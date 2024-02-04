Denzel Ward didn’t fare well at the Pro Bowl high stakes competition

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is at the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week, and one of the challenges he participated in was the “high stakes” skill competition. In the grand scheme of things, it’s a silly challenge — the player starts with two footballs in their hands, and then proceeds to try fielding as many punts as they can.

There were five players from the NFC and five players from the AFC participating. Ultimately, whoever caught the most balls would earn three points for their conference. The NFL doesn’t allow the clip to be embedded outside of YouTube, but you can watch the entire segment here.

Ward appears at the 1:13 mark for the AFC, and he ended up being one-and-done, unable to haul in the first punt that came his way. Fortunately for him, a division rival ended up picking the slack, as Steelers special teamer Miles Killebrew caught the most balls and won the three points for the AFC. Ward made light of his performance on social media afterward:

Future reference: Don’t take your eyes off the ball!

I must’ve been looking to see if my momma was in the stands watching @NFL #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/OlfJZ2rlIV — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) February 2, 2024

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also took part in the “Closest to the Pin” challenge, which was essentially a golf game with accuracy/closest to the hole. You can watch that segment here. JOK’s part begins at the 3:16 mark, where he took a driver and tried line-driving it to the pin. It didn’t work, but still got a fun reaction from the group as they watched his attempt. The NFC earned the three points when Cowboys P Bryan Anger got within two feet of the pin.

The Browns’ participation continues on Sunday in the Pro Bowl when Myles Garrett takes part in the “Move the Chains” competition, Wyatt Teller is in the “Gridiron Gauntlet” and also “Tug of War” challenges, David Njoku partakes in a game of Madden, and then a few Browns being involved in the flag football game.