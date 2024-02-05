Daily Dawg Chow 2/05: Denzel Ward and David Njoku make waves at Pro Bowl

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Denzel Ward didn’t fare well at the Pro Bowl high stakes competition (Chris Pokorny) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also tries his hand at golf accuracy.
- Breer: Browns fired Alex Van Pelt because ownership, Paul DePodesta weren’t happy with Deshaun Watson’s progress (Chris Pokorny) He also says that Alex Van Pelt was the “glue” of the Browns’ offensive coaching staff.
- NFL draft: Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson the next Nico Collins or Donovan Peoples-Jones? (Jared Mueller) “Helmet scouting” is normally frowned upon but the comparisons are so clear
- Despite missing most of 2023, Browns Nick Chubb still leads this impressive category (Jared Mueller) Chubb is the exception to the current NFL trend of only passing creates explosive plays
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Can’t-Miss Play: Denzel Ward plucks toe-tapping end-zone INT with one hand (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward plucks toe-tapping end-zone INT with one hand off of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.”
- David Njoku shuts down Micah Parsons after “Cleveland is Cleveland” comment (WOIO) “Njoku snapped back saying they were both at the Pro Bowl playing Madden so neither one of them made it to the Super Bowl.”
- Play-calling duties, extensions among Browns 5 offseason questions (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Cleveland Browns have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, starting with the new offensive coordinator and his role in calling the plays.”
- Browns’ Dustin Hopkins: Injury lingers over offseason (CBS) “Hopkins (hamstring) finished the season with 123 points over 15 games. He was successful on 33 of 36 field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 extra-point kicks.”
- Alex Van Pelt was the ‘Glue Guy’? LOL huh??? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to one of the less serious news stories to come out over the weekend
