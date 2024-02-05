ESPN’s NFL Mock Draft has the Browns adding a lot of size

We are so early in the ramp-up to the NFL draft but we want to keep you covered with as much information as possible between now and April. We’ve had Barry Shuck at the Senior Bowl with loads of interviews and daily diaries of what was going on down there.

We will have in-person coverage at the NFL combine with interviews with GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski as well as a look at many of the NFL draft prospects in attendance.

NFL Mock Drafts are just one way to prepare for the draft. We have three up recently:

We also took a look at Michigan Wolverines WR Cornelius Johnson and whether he is the next Nico Collins or Donovan Peoples-Jones.

We also want to cover what large networks are saying about the draft and the Cleveland Browns in particular. ESPN put out its most recent NFL Mock Draft (subscriber, $). With it being a two-round version, we have something to cover for the Browns:

T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas Let’s fix the Browns’ run defense by plugging in the 6-foot-4, 362-pound Outland Trophy winner at nose tackle. Sweat is an immovable force in the middle of the defensive line, but he also has enough quickness to score 22 pressures and two sacks in 2023 while consistently collapsing the pocket and chasing down ball carriers. The Browns enter an offseason with three defensive tackles hitting free agency, making this both a need for the team and a great value pick.

While it is accurate that Cleveland has a few defensive tackles hitting free agency, last year they used one of their first couple of picks to draft DT Siaki Ika. Ika was mostly given a redshirt rookie season playing in just four games with 100 snaps on defense.

Ika and Sweat are similar as large defensive tackles that can plug up the middle. Unless Jim Schwartz hopes to turn Ika into a penetrating 3-technique or the Browns want very little pressure from the interior, spending their first selection on a nose tackle just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Following the selection of Sweat, RB Jonathon Brooks, WR Ja’Lynn Polk, DE Adisa Isaac or DT Michael Hall Jr., a more penetrating defensive tackle, would have made more sense for Cleveland.