Browns schedule: Could open season in Brazil on a special night

The NFL schedule won’t come out for a few months. We know the teams that the Cleveland Browns will face next year with their second-place schedule but the rest of the details will take a while for schedule makers to figure out.

Here are the opponents on the Browns 2024 schedule:

Cleveland will play host to the following teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

The Browns will go on the road to visit the following teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

On Monday of Super Bowl week, we found out one of the teams Cleveland will travel to play will also host an opening week game in Brazil on Friday night:

Roger Goodell says the Brazil game will be played on the Friday night of opening weekend in a game hosted by the #Eagles. Some big news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024

Philadelphia has some other interesting teams that could be a bigger draw than the Browns including those within the NFC East, the Green Bay Packers and the Steelers.

Thankfully for Cleveland fans, the city is not giving up a home game this season but a quick-ish trip over to Philadelphia is one less road game option for Browns fans.

Do you think the NFL will pick the Browns for this game? Would you want them to get this spotlight game to open the season?