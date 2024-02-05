Browns players cap off Pro Bowl fun with Tug of War, Flag Football, and Gridiron Gauntlet

The Pro Bowl festivities concluded on Sunday with a flag football game and several more challenges mixed in between periods. Also, of no surprise, it was revealed that David Njoku did not win the “Best Catch” challenge against Puka Nacua. Here are some highlights of how the Browns were involved in Sunday’s fun:

In the “Tug of War” challenge, Browns RG Wyatt Teller had an interesting technique. If you look at the left side of the clip below for the AFC, he was the fifth member in the group, but he had his back turned to everyone else. The AFC lost round one, and another group of players also lost round two for the AFC, giving the points to the NFC. TE David Njoku also jumps into the pit at the end of the clip for fun.

You also had Teller showing off his individual strength as he flipped a tire:

Meanwhile, in the “Gridiron Gauntlet,” the NFC had a better strategy by having the players who were on the sled do a squatting technique to help give momentum to the pushers. Garrett was crouched down on one of the sleds for the AFC in a losing effort.

Regarding the flag football game, the AFC dominated, winning 50-34. However, all of those skill competitions were dominated by the NFC, as they accumulated a 30-9 margin. Therefore, in total points, the NFC emerged victorious, winning 64-59. Here is a one-handed interception that CB Denzel Ward had during the flag football game: