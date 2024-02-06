Daily Dawg Chow 2/6: Browns introduce Ken Dorsey, new offensive staff

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Ken Dorsey: ‘Play calling is not as important as winning’ (Thomas Moore) “Cleveland’s new offensive coordinator wasted no time in answering a question that is asked far too often.”
- Browns players cap off Pro Bowl fun with Tug of War, Flag Football, and Gridiron Gauntlet (Chris Pokorny) More highlights from Cleveland’s players at this year’s Pro Bowl.
- Browns schedule: Could open season in Brazil on a special night (Jared Mueller) “The Eagles will host a opening week Friday game in Brazil”
- Browns announce 4 new coaches including Pass Game Specialist (Jared Mueller) Browns coaching staff still has at least one position to fill
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns OC Ken Dorsey Joins the Show (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s a Monday edition of Cleveland Browns Daily. Beau and Z react to the Browns’ hiring OC Ken Dorsey, and Z sits down with the Browns’ new OC!”
- 4 Burning Browns Questions, Including Who Should Call The Offensive Plays? (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns offseason rolls into Super Bowl week as new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey met with the media for the first time on Monday.”
- Cleveland Browns counting on new OC Ken Dorsey to get most out of Deshaun Watson (WKYC) “Fired during the season in Buffalo, Dorsey was introduced Monday as Cleveland’s new offensive coordinator by coach Kevin Stefanski, who made several changes to his staff following an 11-6 regular season and wild-card playoff loss.”
- Why Cleveland Browns didn’t bar Bill Callahan from Tennessee Titans: ‘Unique situation’ (The Tennessean) “Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on letting Bill Callahan join his son with Tennessee Titans: “I can’t wait for Brian to boss him around.”
- Browns introduce Ken Dorsey, encouraged! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the press conference yesterday with the new OC
Loading comments...