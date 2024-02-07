Browns Reacts Survey - What position is Cleveland’s biggest offseason need?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are back for another week of Browns’ reacts. The NFL season is almost over, with the Super Bowl coming this Sunday. We have one question about the big game, and then another question about the Browns.

With Cleveland already thinking about the offseason, we’re asking the general question of, “What is the top position you want the Browns to address this offseason?” The choices are limited to running back, wide receiver, left tackle, defensive end, defensive tackle, or linebacker. I excluded quarterback because of Deshaun Watson, tight end because of David Njoku, the rest of the offensive line, and the secondary, since I don’t think those units would generate any votes.

Our other question is a twist on last week’s question about the Super Bowl, when it was a 50/50 split on who fans wanted to win the game. Now, I’m raising the stakes by having the hypothetical bet involved: meaning, “OK, let me put fandom bias aside and if I had to throw down $1,000 on the 49ers or Chiefs because I distinctly believe they’ll win, it would be on the ________.”