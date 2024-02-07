Daily Dawg Chow 2/7: As full offseason approaches Browns evaluating needs

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Tracking Browns spending under GM Andrew Berry since 2020 (Jared Mueller) Browns have flexibility in the salary cap this offseason
- Senior Bowl Interview: RB Dylan Laube could answer Browns needs from small school (Barry Shuck) All-Star game showcases young talent
- 2023 NFL re-draft: Browns Dawand Jones goes much higher (Jared Mueller) Grading draft picks after 3 to 4 seasons is best for accuracy but redrafting after one year is fun
- Senior Bowl Interview: Notre Dame’s LB Marist Liufau fits Browns NFL draft needs (Barry Shuck) All-Star game showcases young talent
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Can New Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey Make A Difference? (Forbes) “How hard was it for Ken Dorsey, the Cleveland Browns’ new offensive coordinator, to become the Cleveland Browns’ new offensive coordinator?”
- Cleveland Browns Offensive Line: Was it an off year or is the group falling off? (13 News Now) “Cleveland Browns Offensive Line: Was it an off year or is the group falling off?”
- Three Takeaways from Ken Dorsey’s introductory press conference (clevelandbrowns.com) “HC Kevin Stefanski also addressed the recent Browns coaching staff changes.”
- Former Rookie of the Year, Pro-Bowl DE Among Browns’ Top Free-Agent Targets (heavy.com) “The Cleveland Browns are expected to take a serious look at San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young in free agency this March.”
Loading comments...