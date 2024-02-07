Report: Former Browns coach joining AVP with Patriots

The Cleveland Browns cleared out a few coaches following the season and also lost OL coach Bill Callahan when he joined his son Brian. The Browns have made a few hirings official including OC Ken Dorsey to take over for Alex Van Pelt who was one of the coaches let go after the season.

Van Pelt landed on his feet quickly with the New England Patriots where he will once again be offensive coordinator but, as opposed to in Cleveland, gets a chance to call plays. As coaches tend to do in the NFL, Van Pelt is turning to a familiar face to join his staff with the Patriots.

According to a report, T.C. McCartney will join New England as their quarterbacks coach:

The Patriots are targeting T.C. McCartney as their next quarterbacks coach, sources say. McCartney most recently served as Cleveland’s TEs coach and was the Broncos QBs coach in 2019. He now reunites with Alex Van Pelt in New England. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 7, 2024

As noted, McCartney had a similar role with the Denver Broncos but was an offensive assistant for two seasons before taking over the tight ends in 2022 in Cleveland. McCartney spent a year with the Browns in 2014 as well.

McCartney spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and coaching at LSU, where he also played quarterback.

Of the three staff let go at the end of the season, Stump Mitchell is the only one left looking for a job. Perhaps he will also reunite with AVP in New England.