Report: Browns losing assistant OL coach shortly after Bill Callahan’s departure

In many ways, we can copy and paste a lot of an earlier article from Wednesday into this article. Earlier we covered a report that Alex Van Pelt was hiring T.C. McCartney as the New England Patriots QB coach.

Now, we have another report of a Cleveland Browns coach moving on to New England but Scott Peters was under contract with the Browns.

Peters was Cleveland’s assistant offensive line coach under Bill Callahan. Callahan left to coach under his son, Brian, with the Tennessee Titans. It was believed that Peters would be in consideration to take over for Callahan but there was uncertainty even as the team made other hirings official.

Wednesday came a report that Peters would be joining his fellow former Browns coaches with the Patriots:

#Patriots are hiring #Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters, who worked with Bill Callahan in Cleveland, per league sources. Peters is a former #Eagles fourth-round draft pick who played offensive line in NFL for seven seasons. Peters has extensive MMA background,… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2024

Cleveland did interview Andy Dickerson, the Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach, for their offensive coordinator position and could pivot to him to take over with Callahan and Peters gone.

Peters’ first coaching experience came with the Browns after playing in the league for seven seasons. As noted, Peters also has experience in MMA including two Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championships.