Report: Browns find their new OL coach

The movement among new, current and former Cleveland Browns coaches on Wednesday of Super Bowl week continues.

After former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt reportedly hired T.C. McCartney as the New England Patriots quarterbacks coach, we then found out that Cleveland’s assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters was also joining the Patriots.

While Ken Dorsey was officially hired as the team’s offensive coordinator, along with Duce Staley and Tommy Rees on the offensive side of the ball, Bill Callahan’s departure left a big hole for HC Kevin Stefanski.

Given that the Browns had interviewed Andy Dickerson, the Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach the last two seasons, for their OC position, he seemed to be a prime candidate to take the offensive line role. According to multiple reports, that is exactly what will happen:

Sources: The Browns are hiring ex-Seattle OL coach Andy Dickerson as their new offensive line coach. Dickerson, who also spend time with the Rams under Sean McVay, replaces Bill Callahan in Cleveland.



Dickerson interviewed for the Browns OC job last month. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2024

As noted, Dickerson has experience with a couple of teams including with Cleveland in 2009 and 2010 as the assistant offensive line coach. He spent nine years with the St. Louis Rams who then became the Los Angeles Rams during his time there before heading to Seattle.

According to one report, Dickerson was the initial target for New England but he chose Cleveland:

It looks like the Patriots' original target for o-line coach joined the Browns, while they end up with Cleveland's former assistant. The NFL is funny. https://t.co/db2VKmTLzD — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) February 7, 2024

We will continue to provide you updates as the Browns coaching staff continues to be transformed this offseason.