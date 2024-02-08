Poll: Are you going to watch Tracker on CBS after the Super Bowl?

It’s time for our annual off-topic discussion of who will watch the Super Bowl’s lead-out program. CBS has the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 58, and the last time they had an opportunity to air something, they chose to air the series premiere of The Equalizer in 2021, which got 20.4 million viewers.

This year, CBS is airing the series premiere of Tracker, an action drama television series. The show synopsis reads as follows: “Tracker follows Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.”

Dramas typically come up short in Super Bowl ratings. For example, take a look at how these non-medical dramas have done since 2000:

2000: The Practice (ABC, 23.847 million)

2003: Alias (ABC, 17.362 million)

2006: Criminal Minds (CBS, 26.314 million)

2011: Elementary (CBS, 20.800 million)

2015: The Blacklist (NBC, 25.724 million)

2017: 24: Legacy (FOX, 17.58 million)

2021: The Equalizer (CBS, 20.4 million)

Thirteen years ago, only 18% of you said you’d tune in to watch Glee after the Super Bowl. Twelve years ago, only 12% of you said you’d tune in to watch The Voice. Eleven years ago, 63% of you said you’d tune in to watch Elementary. Ten years ago, only 27% of you said you’d tune in to watch New Girl. Nine years ago, 50% of you said you’d tune in to watch The Blacklist. Eight years ago, a surging 63% of you said you’d tune in to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Seven years ago, only 28% of you said you’d watch 24: Legacy. Six years ago, only 29% of you said you’d watch This is Us. Five years ago, only 14% of you said you’d watch The World’s Best. Four years ago, only 24% of you said you’d watch The Masked Singer, which ended up drawing the biggest post-Super Bowl audience since 2012. Three years ago, only 12% of you said you’d watch The Equalizer. Two years ago, we didn’t run a poll because NBC just segued into the 2022 Winter Olympics. Last year, only 24% of you said you’d watch Next Level Chef.

