Daily Dawg Chow 2/8: Cleveland Browns hire Andy Dickerson to be new offensive line coach

- Report: Browns find their new OL coach (Jared Mueller) Andy Dickerson was interviewed for the team’s OC position, now comes on to replace Bill Callahan
- DBN Super Bowl 58 Pick’em for Browns fans (Chris Pokorny) It’s that time again to hear your predictions for the big game.
- Browns Reacts Survey - What position is Cleveland’s biggest offseason need? (Chris Pokorny) Also, another Super Bowl-related question.
- Report: Browns losing assistant OL coach shortly after Bill Callahan’s departure (Jared Mueller) Scott Peters joins two other former Browns coaches with the Patriots
- Cleveland Browns’ 3 biggest questions this offseason (ESPN) “The Cleveland Browns overcame a multitude of injuries and produced, in many ways, a magical season in 2023.”
- 2024 NFL Honors | Cleveland Browns NFL award winners: From Jim Brown to Kevin Stefanski (Akron Beacon Journal) “As four Browns players or coaches await word during NFL Honors on whether they will win major NFL awards, here’s a look at past Browns award winners.”
- Ranking Browns’ top free agents: What does the future hold for Za’Darius Smith? (The Athletic) “Plus, will Cleveland consider re-signing Joe Flacco as a backup to Deshaun Watson? Will Kareem Hunt be playing elsewhere next season?”
- 4 potential big-name Cleveland Browns trade targets this offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “If Andrew Berry wants to make another game-changing trade, he could look to bring one of these 4 players to the Cleveland Browns.”
- Browns Film Room: What To Expect From Ken Dorsey’s Offense (Sports Illustrated) “Now the real work begins, as Dorsey and head coach Kevin Stefanski can start putting their heads together with the goal of rebuilding the offense that maximizes the skillset of quarterback Deshaun Watson.”
- So I watched DeShaun Watson’s podcast... (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his take on the Browns’ QB’s lastest offering
