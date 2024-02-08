Report: Browns poach from Eagles for assistant OL coach

The Cleveland Browns staff is coming together with replacements slowly be put into place for all the departures. Officially or reportedly, the following coaches have left the Browns:

OC Alex Van Pelt

RB coach Stump Mitchell

TE coach T.C. McCartney

OL coach Bill Callahan

Assistant OL coach Scott Peters

Cleveland has, officially or reportedly, replaced most of those coaches:

OC Ken Dorsey

RB coach Duce Staley

TE coach Tommy Rees

OL coach Andy Dickerson

The Browns also added a new defensive line coach but former DL coach Ben Bloom is still with the team at this point.

A day after the Dickerson news broke, we now have a report that Cleveland is poaching Roay Istvan from the Philadelphia Eagles as their assistant offensive line coach:

Browns are hiring Roy Istvan, Eagles assistant offensive line to work with Andy Dickerson.



Istvan spent past 5 seasons with Philly, working with center Jason Kelce, among others.



Dickerson is replacing Bill Callahan, who left to join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 8, 2024

Istvan has a lot of experience, 35 years, including the last five with the Eagles. Interestingly, Istvan’s time in Philadelphia is his only at the NFL level after spending decades in the lower-level collegiate ranks.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry was with the Eagles for one season, Istvan’s first with the team. The two teams are set to square off in the regular season this year in a game that could open the season in Brazil.