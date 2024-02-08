 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Browns poach from Eagles for assistant OL coach

Roy Istvan is a long-time veteran coach

By Jared Mueller
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Set Number: X164448 TK1

The Cleveland Browns staff is coming together with replacements slowly be put into place for all the departures. Officially or reportedly, the following coaches have left the Browns:

  • OC Alex Van Pelt
  • RB coach Stump Mitchell
  • TE coach T.C. McCartney
  • OL coach Bill Callahan
  • Assistant OL coach Scott Peters

Cleveland has, officially or reportedly, replaced most of those coaches:

The Browns also added a new defensive line coach but former DL coach Ben Bloom is still with the team at this point.

A day after the Dickerson news broke, we now have a report that Cleveland is poaching Roay Istvan from the Philadelphia Eagles as their assistant offensive line coach:

Istvan has a lot of experience, 35 years, including the last five with the Eagles. Interestingly, Istvan’s time in Philadelphia is his only at the NFL level after spending decades in the lower-level collegiate ranks.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry was with the Eagles for one season, Istvan’s first with the team. The two teams are set to square off in the regular season this year in a game that could open the season in Brazil.

