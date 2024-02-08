 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year with a tiebreaker, becomes rare 2 time winner

Stefanski and DeMeco Ryans tied on points but Browns HC had more first place votes

By Jared Mueller
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are three for three so far at the NFL Honors with DC Jim Schwartz taking home the first award of the night and DE Myles Garrett becoming the first Browns player to win Defensive Player of the Year.

While Schwartz’s victory was slightly surprising and Garrett’s brought out some social media reactions from two of his competitors, the Coach of the Year voting ended up the most interesting. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski won the award over Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans but both had 165 points total.

Stefanski won due to one more first-place vote than Ryans received:

For Stefanski, the 2023 award is his second in four seasons as a head coach. The Browns head coach took home the award in his first season in 2020 as well. Stefanski joins a short list of head coaches to have won the award twice:

With three awards already tonight, Cleveland is the big winner at NFL Honors but Stefanski, Schwartz and Garrett have bigger goals in mind for 2024. Specifically, as Garrett noted in his speech, the Browns want to bring home the Lombardi Trophy next year.

Are you surprised how close the voting was for Coach of the Year? Given that the awards are only for the regular season, not the playoffs, do you think the voters got it right?

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...