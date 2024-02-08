Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year with a tiebreaker, becomes rare 2 time winner

The Cleveland Browns are three for three so far at the NFL Honors with DC Jim Schwartz taking home the first award of the night and DE Myles Garrett becoming the first Browns player to win Defensive Player of the Year.

While Schwartz’s victory was slightly surprising and Garrett’s brought out some social media reactions from two of his competitors, the Coach of the Year voting ended up the most interesting. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski won the award over Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans but both had 165 points total.

Stefanski won due to one more first-place vote than Ryans received:

AP Coach of the Year

Stefanski wins with more 1st place votes



Kevin Stefanski 21-18-6 = 165

DeMeco Ryans 20-21-2 = 165

Dan Campbell 3-3-9 = 33

Kyle Shanahan 3-3-2 = 26

John Harbaugh 2-2-10 = 26

Sean McVay 1-2-10 = 21

Mike Tomlin 0-1-2 = 5

Shane Steichen… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

For Stefanski, the 2023 award is his second in four seasons as a head coach. The Browns head coach took home the award in his first season in 2020 as well. Stefanski joins a short list of head coaches to have won the award twice:

Kevin Stefanski is the 13th coach in history to win multiple Coach of the Year awards, joining Don Shula, Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, Chuck Knox, George Halas, Bruce Arians, Mike Ditka, Ron Rivera, Dan Reeves, George Allen, Joe Gibbs and Allie Sherman. https://t.co/QMOu9zXrIo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2024

With three awards already tonight, Cleveland is the big winner at NFL Honors but Stefanski, Schwartz and Garrett have bigger goals in mind for 2024. Specifically, as Garrett noted in his speech, the Browns want to bring home the Lombardi Trophy next year.

Are you surprised how close the voting was for Coach of the Year? Given that the awards are only for the regular season, not the playoffs, do you think the voters got it right?