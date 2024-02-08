NFL Honors: Joe Flacco wins Comeback Player of the Year, Browns go 4 for 4 in awards

The Cleveland Browns were a fun story late in the 2023 NFL season as they thrived despite being decimated by injuries. QB Joe Flacco was added late in the year, coming off the couch to lead Cleveland to a 4-1 record to end the regular season.

Flacco didn’t play in the final game of the season.

The Browns 11-6 record led to four awards at the NFL Honors Show including HC Kevin Stefanski as Coach of the Year, DC Jim Schwartz as Assistant Coach of the Year and DE Myles Garrett winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Flacco was the final finalist of Cleveland’s four to have his award announced. Most expected Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to take home the award after his amazing comeback from his medical emergency on the field last year. Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield was also expected to get a lot of votes after being on three teams in 2022.

Instead, it was Flacco who took home the award despite playing in just five games:

Joe answered our call and delivered an ELITE performance that will live on as legend in Cleveland lore pic.twitter.com/GIQxwlfIAD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 9, 2024

Flacco came back from being on the couch and a couple of terrible seasons with the New York Jets. His final stat line for 2023 was interesting: 60% passing, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 1,616 yards passing.

The voting was close for the Comeback Player of the Year award:

AP Comeback Player of the Year



Joe Flacco 13-26-8 = 151

Damar Hamlin 21-7-14 = 140

Baker Mayfield 10-10-13 = 93

Matthew Stafford 1-6-7 = 30

Tua Tagovailoa 4-0-1 = 21

Breece Hall 0-0-3 = 3

Brock Purdy 1-0-1 = 6

Calvin Ridley 0-1-0 = 3

Aaron Donald 0-0-1… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

It is interesting to note that Hamlin received more first-place votes but Flacco won with the most points.

