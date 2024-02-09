Browns connections in Super Bowl 2024, and Cleveland’s roster makeup

Every year, the Cleveland Browns typically have at least one former player represented in the Super Bowl. Outlined below are players, coaches, or front office personnel who were formerly members of the Browns on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. The parenthesis represent the time span they were with Cleveland.

At the end of the post, we will post a quick year-by-year look at the Browns’ roster make up following the end of the season.

Former Browns on the Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen (2013) - Cullen was the Browns’ defensive line coach under former head coach Rob Chudzinski and defensive coordinator Ray Horton . Cullen was known as a guy who yells a lot, but the Browns did rack up a lot of sacks during his one year with the club.

Former Browns on the San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan (2014) - Even though he was only here for a year, fans remember Shanahan’s time as offensive coordinator with the Browns well. The offense worked well when he had Brian Hoyer , but then Shanahan had to try putting up with Johnny Manziel too. After the season, Shanahan reportedly put together a PowerPoint presentation of why he should be let out of his contract by head coach Mike Pettine .

Browns’ Year-by-Year Roster Breakdown

You can see the Browns’ roster composition in this PDF file. The longest tenured players on the Browns are OG Joel Bitonio and LS Charley Hughlett, both from the 2014 season.