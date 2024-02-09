Daily Dawg Chow 2/9: Cleveland Browns sweep NFL Honors, also purchase huge chunk of land in Brook Park

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Myles Garrett wins Defensive Player of the Year; TJ Watt a close second (Jared Mueller) Garrett is the first Browns player to take home DPOY
- Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year with a tiebreaker, becomes rare 2 time winner (Jared Mueller) Stefanski and DeMeco Ryans tied on points but Browns HC had more first place votes
- Browns Jim Schwartz snags first award of NFL Honors (Jared Mueller) A loaded field for Assistant Coach of the Year goes to Cleveland’s first year man
- NFL Honors: Joe Flacco wins Comeback Player of the Year, Browns go 4 for 4 in awards (Jared Mueller) Most expected Damar Hamlin to win the award
- Browns reportedly making plans to leave Downtown for a stadium outside of Cleveland city limits (Chris Pokorny) See the mock-up of where a future stadium for the Cleveland Browns might be located.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns earn four awards at NFL Honors (clevelandbrown.com) “Kevin Stefanski, Jim Schwartz, Myles Garrett and Joe Flacco honored for 2023 season.”
- Browns looking to buy land as potential future site for new stadium as talks with Cleveland continue (Associated Press) “Other than a few years after they moved to Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns have always played their games on the shores of Lake Erie.”
- Browns DE Myles Garrett named AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was named the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday during “NFL Honors.”
- Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Earns Second AP Coach Of The Year At NFL Honors (Sports Illustrated) “It’s Stefanski’s second time bringing home the award – something he also accomplished in his first year at the helm in Cleveland – making him just the 13th coach in NFL history receive the honor multiple times.”
- Are the Browns building a new stadium? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the news that the team has purchased some land
