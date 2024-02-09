Browns Free Agency: Players who could follow Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have announced the hiring of both Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan as Offensive Line Coach and Assistant Offensive Line Coach, respectively. They’ll be taking over for Bill Callahan and Scott Peters, who left to coach for Tennessee and New England over the past week.

One of the most crucial position groups to focus on regarding depth is undoubtedly the offensive line. The Browns were a perfect example of this in 2023 when they lost what seemed like an insurmountable number of blockers throughout the year. This greatly affected their overall productivity and performance for the majority of the season after week 7 or 8.

Cleveland must prioritize finding at least one or two more players who can provide the team with better depth both inside and outside along the offensive line this offseason.

Continuing on with looking at free agents who have ties to new members of the coaching staff, we’re going to check out a few linemen who could follow their former coaches to Cleveland.

Andy Dickerson - Offensive Line Coach

OT Jake Curhan

Curhan has been Seattle’s swing tackle for the past three seasons after going undrafted in 2021. He’s started 9 games and played in a total of 29 for the Seahawks, with 5 of those starts coming in his rookie season at right tackle.

He’s been fairly decent when on the field throughout his career so far, and that’s all you’re asking for in a backup offensive tackle in today’s age. He would give James Hudson III some much-needed competition for Cleveland’s swing tackle job.

Projected APY: $4,136,000

Roy Istvan - Assistant Offensive Line Coach

OG Iosua Opeta

Opeta has been Philadelphia’s top depth option at guard over the past two seasons and for a good reason. He’s a great mover, incredibly strong, and can be productive in multiple blocking schemes. He’s shown the ability to be an above-average depth option on the interior while being able to play offensive tackle in a pinch.

Opeta would give Cleveland a reliable player behind both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, with the potential to grow into a starter if one of them leaves after the 2024 season.

Projected APY: $1,117,000

T Jack Driscoll

Driscoll has been the definition of an “Iron Man” for the Eagles since his rookie season in 2020. He has started at both offensive guard and tackle for Roy Istvan’s offensive line in Philadelphia. He has great size and movement skills that grant him the ability to be an adequate option at any offensive line position.

If the Eagles allow him to leave, the Browns might be smart to try and convince Driscoll to come to Cleveland. He’s another guy who has the potential to be more than just a depth option in a couple of years.

Projected APY: $4,624,000

Which one of these players would you most likely be interested in signing? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.