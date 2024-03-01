Daily Dawg Chow 3/1: will the Cleveland Browns bring Joe Flacco back to backup DeShaun Watson in 2024?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Interesting RB hits free agency Thursday (Jared Mueller) Alexander Mattison could draw a lot of interest including from the Browns in free agency
- NFL Free Agency Profile: QB Jameis Winston (Thomas Moore) Browns are in the market for a veteran backup quarterback, but Jameis Winston is not the answer.
- Browns fans lean toward free agency over the draft for finding a WR (Chris Pokorny) Also, fans clearly agree that the trade deadline should be pushed back.
- 2024 Browns Free Agency Frenzy: Defensive End (Barry Shuck) Cleveland needs a Myles Garrett bookend – again?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Photos: Inside the Browns Combine Suite (clevelandbrowns.com) “Check out behind the scenes photos of Browns coaches and executives watching combine workouts”
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview - Depth Guards (OBR) “A team like the Cleveland Browns are using free agency and trades to fill any starting spots on the roster as they are competing to win now and not looking to develop a starter as the season goes along.”
- Did Kevin Stefanski Reveal Browns Backup Quarterback Plans? (Sports Illustrated) “With Watson now set to start throwing next month following shoulder surgery and continue progressing towards a return to the field next fall, the Browns have to decide what to do in the way of an insurance policy behind him.”
- Browns HC makes an admission Joe Flacco believers are going to absolutely hate (A to Z Sports) “I think there’s certainly value in experience of course,” Stefanski said of the backup quarterback position. “We’ll see how it all shakes out. I thought Dorian [Thompson-Robinson] did a great job for us. I thought it got better as the season went on, as you’d expect in a young player. So I expect him to take a big jump in year one to two as well.”
- Is the NFL Combine still important? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the utility of this event and whether or not it still serves a valuable purpose
Loading comments...