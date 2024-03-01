 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Dawg Chow 3/1: will the Cleveland Browns bring Joe Flacco back to backup DeShaun Watson in 2024?

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

  • Photos: Inside the Browns Combine Suite (clevelandbrowns.com) “Check out behind the scenes photos of Browns coaches and executives watching combine workouts”
  • Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview - Depth Guards (OBR) “A team like the Cleveland Browns are using free agency and trades to fill any starting spots on the roster as they are competing to win now and not looking to develop a starter as the season goes along.”
  • Did Kevin Stefanski Reveal Browns Backup Quarterback Plans? (Sports Illustrated) “With Watson now set to start throwing next month following shoulder surgery and continue progressing towards a return to the field next fall, the Browns have to decide what to do in the way of an insurance policy behind him.”
  • Browns HC makes an admission Joe Flacco believers are going to absolutely hate (A to Z Sports) “I think there’s certainly value in experience of course,” Stefanski said of the backup quarterback position. “We’ll see how it all shakes out. I thought Dorian [Thompson-Robinson] did a great job for us. I thought it got better as the season went on, as you’d expect in a young player. So I expect him to take a big jump in year one to two as well.”
  • Is the NFL Combine still important? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the utility of this event and whether or not it still serves a valuable purpose

