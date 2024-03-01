NFL Combine Day 3: Flat earth, are birds real and athletes with questions share the spotlight

You just never know what is going to be a story when it comes to the NFL. With hundreds of players in one place, a generation raised with social media is bound to say or do something interesting.

Before we get to the first on-field drills of this year’s NFL Combine, I like to share behind the scenes with you each day.

With the Combine drills rolling until around 8:30 PM, it was interesting to see a lot of team scouts, coaches and front office members out and about eating dinner well before that. The drills are filmed for each team to have access to which means only a few are identified to sit in the suites to watch the drills. Really, they are looking for anything that jumps out at them and body language (as Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski cares greatly about).

As for the quick thoughts from the after-hours (you can skip down to the bullet points if you don’t care about the personal stuff).

I was in kinda early on Thursday night as I knew most teams would not only have the drills but after that were more formal 15-minute interviews. So, back to the AirBnB by 11:30 PM or so.

On to news and notes from NFL Combine Day 3:

Two... interesting... comments really drew attention on Thursday. The first was that birds are not real from TE Tip Reiman:

Illinois TE Tip Reiman a firm member of “Birds Aren’t Real” movement.



“Have you ever seen a baby pigeon?”

“How do we know that power lines aren’t pigeon recharging stations?”



the hard hitting moments of the combine — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 29, 2024

Our Jeanna Kelly spent time debunking the theory for SB Nation including a great line:

A goose tried to fight me once, and frankly, she kicked my ass.

It doesn’t sound like the goose “tried” anything. The goose fought Jeanna and won.

Reiman’s comments were the talk of the Combine along with DB Tyler Owens who seems to be in on the Earth being flat and doesn’t believe in space or other planets:

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year's NFL combine, doesn't "believe in space," as in "other planets," and feels flat-earth theories have some "valid points." pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024

As a defensive back, he should take away space from receivers so that part checks out at least.

As for on-the-field drills:

A few players really performed well on Thursday night but there are questions with a few of them. The three biggest are related to age, injuries and consistency of play. Performing well at the NFL Combine can open fans and media’s eyes but NFL teams already know whether a player is athletic or not. Are they just athletes or are they football players?

Rare does an athlete that isn’t a good football player become a good football player at the NFL level

DT Braden Fiske had a great day on the field last night but a 24-year-old rookie will likely lead to him falling. This fact is enough to grab a lot of attention:

Braden Fiske with a 4.37 short shuttle. Remarkable time.



For perspective, Aaron Donald posted a 4.39. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 1, 2024

You can see all of Fiske’s workouts here. Even when he fell, he got up in a way that showed athleticism, like a shortstop sliding to make a play was the analogy we used in the media section of the stands.

Three other defenders showed very well on Thursday but either injuries or inconsistent play will be huge questions for them:

LB Dallas Turner:

LB Payton Wilson:

Payton Wilson

4.44

LB1

pic.twitter.com/aiP8gFECh6 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2024

DL Chop Robinson:

Chop Robinson just ran a 4.49 40 yard dash… he is 254 pounds.



How is that even possible pic.twitter.com/D5ocs0VLJg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 29, 2024

For the Browns, with a weaker-than-normal draft class, it will be interesting if they are more willing to draft developmental players or older players early. Last year’s draft was all about the future but the roster is ready to win now. How does that impact their decision-making?

DT T’Vondre Sweat is unlikely to make it to Cleveland’s second-round pick but there are very mixed thoughts on him. He ran really well for his size but he’s not overly explosive as a general athlete. How helpful is just being huge and “fast for your size” at the NFL level? At least one team will think it is a big deal and select him near the top of the second round most likely

Talking with a scout and a few in the draft media, there are some big concerns about WR Xavier Worthy, a popular Browns pick in the second round. While he has all the traits in the world, his slight frame and inconsistent hands were brought up as reasons to stay away

I’ve noted the thoughts around the QBs in this draft in my previous Combine notes but wanted to hit on Bo Nix in particular. It took a while but I have found a couple of people who actually really like Nix among this draft class while I think he might be better transitioned to the tight end position, ala Matt Jones a few years ago. One of the above friends and I are polar opposites in our thoughts on Nix so it will be interesting if one of us is proven right in 4-6 years

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has been his normal talkative self behind the scenes with other teams and agents but the feel from both sides is that he’s more selective this year than in years past

Teams are more certain that QB Deshaun Watson will return to being “at least” good than the local or national media might be. Those who have watched tape saw what they needed to see AND think Ken Dorsey will be a great partner for Watson. Everyone has uncertainty about his injury recovery given the nature of it but opposing teams don’t have the same performance concerns that fans and media do

Friday is all about the QB and WR interviews before the DBs and TEs take the field tonight.