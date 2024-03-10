Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/10/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns trading for former 1st round WR (Jared Mueller) - In a deal that many wondered about happening last year, the Cleveland Browns are acquiring WR Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos according to multiple reports.
- Quick Browns 7-round Mock Draft after reported Jerry Jeudy trade (Jared Mueller) - NFL draft looks different for the Browns but Marshawn Kneeland, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are great starting points.
- Browns 2024 draft picks after Jerry Jeudy trade (Jared Mueller) - After the Jerry Jeudy trade, the Cleveland Browns have five selections left in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DB position - Veteran depth (Chris Pokorny) - Next up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the defensive backs position. The Browns have three defensive backs set to hit the open market: CB Mike Ford, S Rodney McLeod Jr, and S Duron Harmon.
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: Punter position - Corey Bojorquez (Chris Pokorny) - Last up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the punter position, where Corey Bojorquez is set to hit the open market.
- Browns defensive trio make PFF Top 101 list (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland’s defense was one of NFL’s best in 2023 with these three players leading the way.
- NFL free agency: Browns should add a couple of these “sleeper” free agents (Jared Mueller) - There are a few “sleeper” free agents, as identified by JP Acosta, that could come at a little cheaper price tag for the Cleveland Browns. Acosta does a great job of breaking down each of the talents but, interestingly, five of the six of them come at positions that Cleveland could focus on.
- Pre-NFL free agency Browns Mock Draft: Jack’s Version 5.0 (Jackson McCurry) - The one thing that’ll be interesting in this draft as it pertains to the Cleveland Browns is how much the guardrails will change with this draft class being much older than the previous classes. Looking at the data there aren’t many underclassmen toward the top of the draft so I’m curious to see how Andrew Berry and his staff will approach this draft come late April.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ trade for Jerry Jeudy highlights best tendencies of GM Andrew Berry (cleveland.com) - Andrew Berry has reached a point in his tenure as GM of the Cleveland Browns where he can be, at times, both self-deprecating and self-aware.
- What I’m hearing about Browns, Joe Flacco, Justin Fields, free agency (Terry Pluto) - Why do I have a sense JOe Flacco ends up elsewhere, despite his strong statements about wanting to return to Cleveland? Of course, he qualified the comments with “all things being equal … “ All things are never “equal” when it comes to free agency and finding a team as a QB.
- Browns agree to trade with Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Beacon Journal) - The Cleveland Browns, yet again, spent the Saturday before the start of free agency trading to improve their wide receiving corps. A league source confirmed for the Beacon Journal the Browns will acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos.
- Five questions facing Browns as free agency nears (Browns Zone) - The Cleveland Browns are coming off a trip to the playoffs. They have a roster that compares with the best in the league, with at least 18 starters set to return. They have unprecedented stability in the expansion era as general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski enter their fifth seasons. That’s the backdrop as they prepare for the start of free agency next week.
NFL:
- Sean Payton won’t say it, but Broncos are finally, mercifully rebuilding (The Denver Post) - They can put Sean Payton on HGTV with a sledgehammer in one hand, a hard hat on his head and a wrecking ball swinging in the driveway and he still will not say the word. Payton never rebuilds. Whatever the Broncos call it — reboot, restart, reshape — this franchise is finally doing what needs to be done. And what should have begun after the 2017 season.
- Falcons need to settle QB question as free agency looms (ESPN) - Another year, a new coaching staff and so many of the same questions around how the Atlanta Falcons will handle free agency and the reshaping of the roster.
- Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly (NFL.com) - Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.
