Former Browns OT Chris Hubbard talks time with Browns, mental health and so much more with DBN

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard’s NFL journey is not like most players. He wasn’t a high draft choice or heard his name called on Day 2 - or at all for that matter. After a stellar high school and college career, he went undrafted in the 2013 NFL draft.

After fielding calls from NFL clubs, he decided that the Pittsburgh Steelers would give him the best chance to make a final roster, so he signed with them as an undrafted rookie free agent. Hubbard had a good camp but was released on the last cutdown. Then he was signed to the Steelers practice squad which isn’t a bad place to be when you are an offensive lineman trying to learn the game at this level. And so, his NFL career began.

He played in just eight games his first two years and was cut twice, placed on the practice squad, signed to a reserve/futures contract, and brought up to the main roster several times. In his third season, he received his first career start against the New York Jets after RT Marcus Gilbert went down with an ankle injury.

Hubbard played well in Gilbert’s absence with four starts and played in 15 games. In the off-season after going 0-16-0, the Cleveland Browns were unhappy with RT Shon Coleman and began looking for a replacement. Cleveland was a run-first offense and had just drafted Nick Chubb as their primary running back and Baker Mayfield as their future QB.

What was missing was a good right tackle to make this group complete. Then-GM John Dorsey inked Hubbard to a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns on March 14, 2018, and penciled him in at right tackle. He became the league’s fifth highest paid right tackle.

RELATED: CHRIS HUBBARD IS THE QUIET MAN ON OFFENSE

Hubbard started all 16 games. Head coach Hue Jackson was fired after a 2-5-1 start and DC Gregg Williams went 5-3-0 as the interim head coach as Cleveland finished a decent 7-8-1.

The next season, Cleveland’s offensive line remained the same which helped with continuity. The offensive line consisted of C J.C. Tretter, RG Wyatt Teller, LG Joel Bitonio, LT Greg Robinson, and at right tackle was Hubbard.

In 2019 under new head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Browns limped to a 6-10-0 record. Hubbard was a part of the stalwart of a Browns’ unit that did not allow a sack in five of the team’s final seven games (three total, the fewest allowed in the NFL during Weeks 10-17).

During the season, a lot had been written about how poorly Robinson had played who had a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.3 allowing five sacks while he committed 11 penalties. Then he was busted with 157 pounds of marijuana which basically solved Browns management of what to do with him.

On December 31, 2019, Cleveland announced the mutually agreed upon departure of GM Dorsey two days after Kitchens was fired.

On January 13, 2020, Kevin Stefanski was hired as the new head coach followed by Andrew Berry getting installed as the new GM two weeks later.

On the first day of free agency, Berry inked OT Jack Conklin away from the Tennessee Titans. Conklin was a former first-round draft pick and had 57 starts at right tackle since he came into the league in 2016. One month later, Berry drafted Jedrick Wills from the University of Alabama with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft who had 29 consecutive starts in a tough conference, all at right tackle.

Suddenly, the Browns had three starting right tackles on their roster.

Conklin was signed for big bucks while Wills was an early first-round pick. Hubbard became the odd man out but wasn’t released or traded but was seen as a valued portion of the line as a “swing tackle” and a player who could be inserted into four positions if needed. Attrition affects every team late in the season. The Browns did restructure his contract, reducing his pay.

At the time, Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan was quoted in Sports Illustrated regarding the decision to retain Hubbard’s services:

“I really like Chris. I thought he had the athleticism to come in and be a real benefit as a swing tackle at the time and he could help our line and eventually be the starter. He had that capability. I am just really anxious to get on the field with him and try to elevate his game and help him in any way I can. I think he is a really good football player. I know his heart is in it. He has swing-ability. I think he has a lot of value and a lot of upsides. He will definitely help us at some point.”

It just so happened that the “help us at some point” came early in the season as several players went down with injuries and Hubbard was inserted at three different positions and played well.

Hubbard then became injured himself against the New York Football Giants late in the schedule when his kneecap was severed from his leg. This was his very first major injury at any level which ended his season and landed on IR. The next season, he had a triceps injury early in the year which placed him again on IR. In 2022, he signed a one-year deal during the free agency period. Hubbard was an eight-year veteran who had played 42 games with 34 starts at both tackle and guard.

Stefanski explained to clevelandbrowns.com why they wanted to keep Hubbard:

“Versatility is something we value and Hub has proven that he can play at a consistent level at just about every spot on the offensive line. He is working really hard to make a full recovery from his injury and his veteran presence brings so much to our O-line room. I’m glad he will be back.”

We assume when Stefanski uttered “Hub” it was short for “Mother Hubbard,” right?

Free agent OT Chris Hubbard is signing with the #Titans, per source. Nine-year vet with starter’s experience gives Tennessee a tackle option while Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 28, 2023

Right before training camp last season, Hubbard signed with the Tennessee Titans. Their starter at right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, was about to serve a six-game suspension. Out of Hubbard’s 3,589 career snaps, 2,967 had come at right tackle - exactly where the Titans needed him. Hubbard won the right tackle spot in training camp, and Petit-Frere was thought to have a great chance of getting his starting gig back as soon as he returned, but Hubbard continued to start and play well as Petit-Frere eventually landed on IR.

Hubbard started all 16 games for Tennessee and now blocked for another fantastic running back in Derrick Henry. You may have noticed Hubbard in the Browns’ Week 3 matchup against the Titans. He has not only found a new home, but he is once again an NFL starting right tackle.

In high school, Hubbard played left tackle during his junior and senior years for George Washington Carver in Columbus, Georgia. During those seasons, Carver went 26-3-0 and won the 2007 Georgia High School Association Class AAA state football championship.

Hubbard recorded 77 pancake blocks and was selected to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer All-City team and the Associated Press Class AAA first-team All-State squad. Carver won the state championship. He was then chosen to compete in the annual Offense/Defense All-American game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which features some of the top young talent in the nation.

Growing up, Hubbard was heavily recruited by Massachusetts, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Duke, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, and UCLA. He chose UAB to be close to home.

In his freshman campaign in 2009, Hubbard was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team. As a senior, he was elected to the 2012 Coaches Preseason All-Conference USA team and was quick for a big man with a 40 time of 4.95. After a stellar season, he was selected First Team All-Conference USA on a team that only won three games.

Back to the Titans. Hubbard is now in his 11th season in the NFL and found a new resurgence in his play. He is the starting right tackle and is playing extremely well known as the veteran in the offensive line room. Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel referred to the signing of Hubbard as “a great addition to the roster.” There is an air of respect when a guy who has 52 NFL starts comes onto a new team and earns the position.

Away from the football field, Hubbard is an advocate for numerous mental health causes. He has walked in the National Alliance on Mental Illness Walk, supported the message of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) during Mental Health Awareness Week, raised awareness for NAMI for My Cause, My Cleats, and participated in “Shop with a Pro” at Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as several other events while with the Browns.

Hubbard first recognized the importance of mental health in high school. One of his close friends died by suicide, which later inspired him to use his platform to advocate for mental health.

More and more, we see professional athletes using their voices and platforms for good, and that is exactly what Hubbard is trying to accomplish. Hubbard, age 32, is a player that excels when it comes to reach blocking and operating from a technical position.

When he played for the Browns, he lived in Strongsville, West Lake, and North Royalton. Hubbard is a Christian, has a son named Creed, and now lives in Georgia during the off-season.

Dawgs By Nature caught up with the former Browns tackle in his hometown to find out what happened when his kneecap slipped off, why he is part of a mental health advocacy group, and what his mindset was when Cleveland signed OT Jack Conklin to take over his job.

DBN: At George Washington Carver High School, you only lost three games while playing left tackle. What do you remember most about winning the Class AAA Football State Championship?

Hubbard: I remember everything like it was yesterday. It was a very tough battle. All we heard was how tough the other team was, but we were undefeated. We were down and the game was back and forth. We won in the last minute of play with seconds winding down. I blocked for our running back who broke several tackles who then dove into the end zone like Superman. That is the picture that I remember. It was a hard-fought game that I will never forget. Every bit of that game still speaks to me to show me how hard I work and to never give up and not listen to nay-sayers.

DBN: You were named All-Conference USA selection your senior year at UAB in 2012. How did you find out about this prestigious honor, and who was the first person you told?

Hubbard: My head coach Neil Callaway called me into his office and told me. We didn’t have many wins that season, but it was amazing to see my name along with the whole list of players mostly from winning teams. A lot of great guys. It was surreal. It was humbling, but it was also eye-opening for me to realize that I can play at a higher level. For a while, I was told I was too small and not fast enough to play Division-1 football, and to see that list it really clicked for me. I can do this if I continue to work hard. Making All-Conference and seeing it in print in a magazine was one of the highlight moments of my life. Of course, my mom and my grandma were the first to be told. They were super ecstatic about what I had done. They believed I had more left in the tank and were supportive of me.

DBN: What was your rookie training camp like with the Steelers? By the way, is Mike Tomlin as chill as he portrays?

Hubbard: Oh boy, it was tough. I had never experienced a training camp like that in my life. Literally, you are in pads every single day. We had a lot of OG guys there like Troy Polamalu, Plaxico Burress, Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Brett Keisel, and Ben Roethlisberger. These guys literally taught me how to be an absolute pro. It was tough. We hit every single play. We didn’t take our pads off and worked our tails off. For us, that was our way of being hard-nosed. It really paid off late in the season where you could still see the fight in our team. Mike is an amazing coach getting us prepared. And he is that guy. He is chill, but he is also straightforward and going to let you know where you are and where you can be. He doesn’t take any slack from anyone and is always going to tell you the truth. That is one thing I really love about him. They say once you get a nickname from Tomlin you made it. He called me “Mother Hubbard.” In my eyes, I made him happy and felt like I had finally done something.

Editor’s note: For the older crowd who wear Velcro sneakers, OG is short for “original gangsta,” a slang term for someone who’s incredibly exceptional, authentic, or “old-school.”

DBN: In your third season you finally got some good playing time and got your first start against the New York Jets after right tackle Marcus Gilbert was unable to play due to injury. When did you find out you were going to start, and did you prepare knowing you had to go against Pro Bowler Leonard Williams?

Hubbard: Marcus had been dealing with an ankle injury and it wasn’t certain all week whether he could play or not. On Saturday night, I was told I would start. I had been preparing all week like I was going to play. That was not anything new because every week I prepared to play. You always have to stay ready so that you don’t have to get ready. That was one of the Steelers’ mottos. I was prepared to go and rock and roll. We were playing in the old-school bumblebee uniforms and I had a really good game. It was a battle against Williams. He is strong as “I don’t know what.” He talked a lot of trash, too. I am a guy who lets his works speak for themselves and not a lot of rah-rah. I am not going to let another player get into my head. You can say all you want to, but you are going to stay off my quarterback.

DBN: After four years in Pittsburgh, the Browns signed you in 2018 to your first big contract and they named you their starting right tackle. What was the first big thing you bought, and after going undrafted, did this affirm in your mind that you did indeed belong in this league and eliminate your self-doubt?

Hubbard: The first big thing I bought was my mama a house back home in Georgia. It was amazing to see my mama so excited. Then I bought myself a car, a Charger Hellcat. I have always been wanting one of those. Getting signed by the Browns really solidified with me that I could continue to play the game at a high level with continued hard work. I had God on my side and knew through Him I could do anything with the work ethic I had and the way I took care of my body. I knew then I could play for a long time.

Editor’s note: Unfortunately, Hubbard was side-swiped in a traffic accident while driving his Hellcat, and the insurance company totaled it. Luckily, the insurance money covered the purchase of another Charger Hellcat so life is good.

DBN: Browns head coach Hue Jackson was fired during your first year in Cleveland, and DC Gregg Williams took over. How are these two coaches different? Being a defensive coach, did Williams rely on the OC Todd Haley to handle the offense?

Hubbard: Hue was laid back but he would get on you. But when you talk about hard-nosed, you have Gregg. He always had to get it right and do things the correct way. He talked his talk. Also, those two have different coaching styles because one is an offensive guy and the other is all about defense. A defensive head coach is a little more challenging than an offensive head coach. He will have different expectations for the offense because he sees how difficult it is to go against an offense. When you have an offensive guy, he thinks he can outplay and outsmart every other coach. That is my take on it. Gregg really let Todd take over the offense, but we were suddenly more aggressive. We ran the ball a lot. We had Nick Chubb back there and it was our job to make sure we opened those lanes. A lot of play-action passes. It was fun though.

DBN: You are known as a finisher with a high level of toughness. Yet, you are a very chill guy with a calm, welcoming demeanor. How do you flip that switch?

Hubbard: If you cook out, you know to get that grille going you have to get that charcoal set out, put on that lighter fluid, and wait for it to soak in. And once I get that air and I’m out there, I just ignite. I am taking the game from the whole week out and everything we have done; come game time I feel like I am a superhero out there. Batman playing football. I love to go out there and just turn it on, give everything I can for the team, and always want to win. That is my attitude. That is where that internal switch comes from: I want to win.

DBN: All of a sudden after two seasons as the starting right tackle, in 2020 the Browns signed Jack Conklin in free agency to play right tackle. Did you have any warning that the franchise was looking for your replacement?

Hubbard: Dorsey was a straight, high-energy GM. When they hired a new GM, I felt a shift happening. I am not new to the game. I felt that I didn’t play my best at times the season before. So, that is what happens when you don’t play as well. That is what happened to me, but I was kinda of expecting that.

DBN: Then Cleveland also drafted Jed Wills in the first round and placed him at left tackle. You are a starting NFL tackle. Now you are told to play a backup role. Your thoughts?

Hubbard: At that time, I was to help the team out. Whatever they needed me to do. I knew no other team was looking at me and had three years left on my contract. I never asked for a trade because I knew we had something special right there in Cleveland. I knew our opportunity was right there very close and we won 11 games that year and went to the playoffs. I wanted to stay, had versatility along the line, and then I ended up helping our team out. Whenever any injury occurred, I was in there regardless of position. I still played a lot of games including both tackles. When they brought in both players I didn’t take anything from it – I am a chill guy.

DBN: The Browns had Wyatt Teller, and the youngsters Drew Forbes and Colby Gossett competing for the right guard spot. Yet, you were not in the conversation for this position and instead were labeled “a swing tackle.” Coach Bill Callahan told the media that your value was your versatility as a backup. Was right guard never an option?

Hubbard: They weren’t pushing me to play right guard, but the opportunity came, and got my chance to start again. Wyatt had gone down and his backup Drew hurt his knee as a rookie. I ended up playing most of the season.

DBN: That season in 2020, you played in 11 games and started six at right guard, played some right tackle, and took reps at left tackle. Then in Week 15, you sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Giants on a Sunday night. The injury became a dislocated kneecap. What happened in that play, and while you were walking to the X-ray room?

Hubbard: All I remember is I was getting bullrushed by Dexter Lawrence. That’s a big guy. I felt I was able to stop him, but with my footing, with that turf, my knee just gave out on me. I was trying to anchor down. I didn’t feel a pop, but my knee just gave out. When I got up, I felt my knee was out of place. It didn’t look too bright. I felt it up my thigh and into all the muscles. When I was walking to the X-ray room my kneecap started slipping to the right. I told the doc “My kneecap’s moving.” I was mad, I was very angry, and had a lot going on in my life at the time. I felt God set me down for a reason. This was my first serious injury. What was going through my head was, what do I do after this? I knew my season was done. I knew my mom was watching the game and had to call her. I was sad that I had to endure that and felt that our line was coming together.

DBN: So, your kneecap began to slip in front of your eyes. What kind of pain was that, and was there ligament damage?

Hubbard: I didn’t scream and it did not hurt. It was just uncomfortable. When we got back from the flight from New York I couldn’t drive and had to have somebody help me out. All of my family was in Georgia, so I was the only person at my place in Cleveland. That there sucked alone. During surgery, they put the kneecap back in place and reattached my quadriceps muscle. My mom came up from Georgia and took care of me. Even taking a shower was difficult.

DBN: You had surgery. Did the mental strain come from the physical or mental challenges of rehab?

Hubbard: The rehab stands out. I am having to work this muscle back out with some days that my knee is really aching. And was affected by the rain. When it rained back in Cleveland, my knee was just banging. You have to get stronger and it takes time and sometimes I can be impatient. I had moments when I didn’t want to do anything. It was mentally taxing because I’ve never had this type of injury or had anything bad happen to me while playing. I got mad at my trainer one day when my knee just hurt so bad.

DBN: The Browns went to their first two playoff games in 17 years, yet you were still in rehab. What emotions did you have when watching those two games against Pittsburgh and Kansas City from your home?

Hubbard: I was thinking of how I wish I could help out. It had been a while since I had been in a playoff game and I wanted to feel that again. I was missing out on opportunities that I could be a part of and help out my team. That hurt having to watch the game from home with my family around and drinking some bourbon. I love Woodford Reserve bourbon and I love cognac, depends on how I feel. They played well against the Steelers and won, and that made me happy. But I knew for a fact that God had a different plan for me.

DBN: After two more years in Cleveland as the main backup and being placed on IR once again, when the Tennessee Titans signed you last summer, they named you their starting right tackle. Why does one team view you as a backup for two seasons while another can’t wait to start you?

Hubbard: I can’t give you an honest answer to that one. I think I just found the right opportunity and feel my good works can still be viewed and valued. The Browns wanted to go a different route and I wanted to still play and felt I was still a starting tackle in the league. Even though I was a backup with Cleveland, I felt that I could do more. Coming to Nashville and seeing the way I played, I asked God to send me a sign and get me prepared for that. I’m blessed to have another day to have fun doing what I love to do.

DBN: You are known as a mental health advocate. Did this road for you begin in high school when your friend committed suicide?

Hubbard: It did, and then in college, my grandfather died when I was 19 years old. I was really close to my grandfather. That was my guy and learned so much from him. He was amazing.

DBN: When were you first exposed to the value of talking through things instead of trying to work through them on your own?

Hubbard: When I was 25, I started going to therapy. That opened my eyes to be more vocal and aware of my feelings when I had challenging moments. At the time, I was not fully dealing with my emotions. Therapy helped me out a lot. Everyone has some trauma they need to work out and be transparent.

DBN: Through therapy, you have learned that issues are a part of growth. We are taught as men to always be strong and never show any weakness. How are you able to share emotions with your son?

Hubbard: Just being vulnerable with him. I tell him to talk about his feelings. To let him know, it’s okay when he makes mistakes and has a few falls. Express yourself what is going on with you. Are you okay? How are you feeling physically? He has seen me cry plenty of times. I want him to know that it’s okay to ask for help. With the rehab on my knee, I did not hide anything from my son. It’s okay to be emotional and that’s one of the things I wanted to show him. I never saw that emotional side from my dad. I never saw my dad cry like that, and when I allowed my son to see me cry it was a big step for me.

DBN: How do you think your mental health impacted your play on the field?

Hubbard: It has allowed me to have some freedom out on the field. Mentally I am more aware of how I feel on the field because this game comes with challenges. For me, it has allowed me to take time to decompress. Before the game, I take time to meditate. And I pray. When the game is over, I find time to get away from everything and let my mind be at ease.

DBN: Are you able to share your mental health experiences with teammates?

Hubbard: To express myself, it has allowed me to grow in so many ways. To be open to a lot of guys about what is important. Explain to them how they can benefit from having a conversation and getting their feelings out. This has allowed me to share with a lot of guys in the locker room and be honest with them. Because what my issues are, may not be your issues, or that guy over there.

DBN: What would your advice be to anyone who asked for it as they deal with mental health issues?

Hubbard: To do therapy. Start there. Be in community with others. Community with family or friends can really be helpful to have a close-knit circle of people who will hold you accountable and be transparent and open with you. You can still be strong and ask for help. And keep God first. The Bible is really deep and can show you honest love. Also, get out in nature and take walks, breathe in the fresh air, walk in the grass, and get yourself moving. Walks are a therapeutic way to release endorphins.

LINK: NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS

DBN: You now work with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which raises awareness and provides support and education to communities across the country. You have been good with your money, have a nice place to live, and a family to take care of. Why do you feel the need to help others like this?

Hubbard: There was nobody to help me when I was younger. I feel it is my duty to give back and to help people open their eyes to let them know. I may play football, but I am just as human as you are. We have some of the same obstacles and problems. For me, it is just a way to help the community and show how authentic I am with them.

DBN: During the off-season training period, what does your daily workout consist of, and what is your diet?

Hubbard: Some of everything. We hit a lot of legs and a lot of cardio and make sure the heart is doing right. Then work on what it takes for endurance. My upper body strength has always been a plus for me. I don’t lift like I used to, but I do a lot of dumbbell pressing, push press, and a lot of release workouts to help my core, knees, and thighs. All those joints literally break everything down. My trainer does a good job of getting me prepared. I have had the same trainer for the last five years. I normally eat healthily. I have a go-to breakfast of three eggs and chicken sausage, with some spinach scrambler with fruit on the side, oatmeal, and maybe one pancake or two. In the afternoon it is usually rice and chicken with some sort of greens like spinach, kale, or green beans. The chicken may be grilled or sauteed. In the evening, I don’t eat whatever, I might have a plant-based burger and keep it light.

DBN: Chris, you are the poster child for young athletes who should not give up. You came into the league undrafted, have been cut, regulated to the practice squad, cut again, became a starter for several years, then benched, hurt with extensive rehab several times, and then came back to become a starter again. What do you know now that you didn’t realize when you were first drafted?

Hubbard: That this game comes with challenges. No matter what background you come from, where you were drafted, or how you came out, you still have to continue to work and grind and put your best foot forward. It is not easy. And unlike college, it is year-round. In this profession, you want to be the best and continue to have a long career and play this game as long as possible. But you have to be willing to sacrifice. If that means move aside and letting another guy take your spot, then that is what happens and you do what it takes to help your team when called upon. Being cut is a terrible feeling, but if you continue to work someone will see your efforts and give you a call. You have to put in the hours and not give in to eating whatever just because that is what you have done all your life. And you need the background support of people who are in your corner and uplift you and pick you up when you don’t have anything in the tank. I thank God that I have always had that.

DBN: What is your fondest moment of being a Cleveland Brown?

Hubbard: The city is just great. I enjoyed making a difference there and had a great relationship with my teammates. It’s a really good community and my fondest moment is being able to give back when I was there. I loved the organization and I loved the Dawg Pound. I love the city itself.