Browns free agency rumors: What we are hearing, what is being said

NFL free agency officially starts on Wednesday with legal tampering kicking things off on Monday. Already, the Cleveland Browns have been, reportedly, busy with the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy. The trade leaves the team with only five selections in the upcoming NFL draft but solves their need for a second receiver for 2024.

While there will be a time for more NFL Mock Drafts, like the one we did after the reported Jeudy trade, now is time for rumors, reports and more rumors with Browns free agency just around the corner.

Below you will find a combination of things that we are hearing from our connected folks around the league as well as reports/rumors from those who cover the team. If it isn’t linked to another source, it is something we are hearing:

Salary Cap

GM Andrew Berry has a lot of flexibility but will only make moves that make sense. Cleveland is not going to overspend just because there is a perceived need if the price doesn’t match the value. As we saw with the restructure of Jed Wills leading to the Jeudy trade, Berry’s salary cap moves tend to match up.

If you hear about a Deshaun Watson restructure this week, Berry has found a big name to sign on board.

Christian Wilkins

The Browns are in on Wilkins but it remains to be seen if they will match offers that other teams, like the Houston Texans, are willing to offer.

ESPN once again connected the two:

Fowler: Wilkins’ market is heating up after Miami opted against the franchise tag. Expect at least seven teams to pursue him. The Brian Flores connection in Minnesota is one to watch, but Houston and Cleveland could take swings, too.

Mary Kay Cabot, as plugged in as any local reporter, took the time to write up a long article on Wilkins with this early, interesting, paragraph:

They won’t have to try hard to reach his agent. It’s David Mulugheta, who also represents Deshaun Watson, Wilkins’ former Clemson teammate with whom he won a national championship in 2016. In fact, if the Browns need to clear more cap space to acquire him, they can kill two birds with one stone, working out another restructuring of Watson’s contract, which has a cap charge of almost $64 million in 2024, while they negotiate a deal for Wilkins, 28.

The defensive tackle market is expected to explode with Justin Madubuike’s $98 million contract and Chris Jones reportedly getting a deal bigger than Aaron Donald’s.

Justin Fields

Despite random articles connecting Cleveland with Fields, his market has cooled according to ESPN and Terry Pluto is reporting the team is not interested:

Not gonna happen, not with the Browns. I hear the Browns don’t consider him a good fit as a backup QB. They want more of a veteran. I’d love to see the Ohio State product get a fresh start with another team.

It never made much sense for a team that is all-in to spend assets on a developing quarterback.

Joe Flacco

A little combination of what we’ve heard and what is being said. Last week, all of a sudden, it was reported that Flacco’s return was almost certain. It didn’t make sense for a few reasons but very sourced folks were saying as much despite noise at the Combine that a reunion was unlikely.

The two biggest issues are that Flacco wants a real chance to start or compete to start and Cleveland doesn’t want to have to change their offense if Watson goes down. A more mobile, veteran QB would be preferred.

Pluto had a similar feeling:

Why do I have a sense Flacco ends up elsewhere, despite his strong statements about wanting to return to Cleveland? Of course, he qualified the comments with “all things being equal … “ All things are never “equal” when it comes to free agency and finding a team as a QB.

The return of Jacoby Brissett would not answer the “mobile” part of the equation but Josh Dobbs would. Fans in Arizona and Minnesota saw how quickly the “Pass-tronaut” can come back down to earth.

Cabot believes Flacco will be returning and the team has no concern about fans’ “Flacco Fever” being an issue.

Greg Newsome II Market

Cleveland has “at least a third-round pick this year and something next year” on the table for Newsome with multiple teams interested. The Browns are not set on moving Newsome but there is a lot of logic to the move, overall, as the team looks to balance assets around the roster.

At least a third-round pick and a young player at a different position (TE, guard, DLine) is the target for Berry and company according to a source.

Update:

Added a little bit of new information on Newsome’s market, based on the information available and that I can share, down in the comment section below.

WR Contracts

Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jeudy are all set to hit the free-agent market after this season. According to Tony Grossi, that won’t be true for much longer:

Fully expect Browns to short-term extend contracts of WRs Amari Cooper & Jerry Jeudy to create more cap room. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 9, 2024

Grossi reiterated that he expects extensions, not restructures, for Cooper and Jeudy.

Both make sense but it would be surprising if Jeudy, about to hit free agency for the first time, took a short deal while Cooper will be 30 years old this year making a shorter deal more likely.

Berry History Likely to Repeat

As I noted on social media, the Browns GM often goes after guys multiple times:

Another thing we've learned about Andrew Berry:



When he's rumored to be interested in someone, he is a dawg with a bone:



Takk

Clowney

Moore

Now Jeudy



Feel like there are a couple of others where we heard he tried to sign/trade for then got a year later — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 9, 2024

Two names that I’ve heard could be on that list are RB D’Andre Swift and DT Teair Tart, who Cleveland placed a claim on last year.

Other Browns Free Agents

Cabot notes that DE Za’Darius Smith could return but his market could price him out of Cleveland. DT Maurice Hurst and OL Michael Dunn were also noted as players that could return before Wednesday’s league year opens.

NFL Free Agency Overall

There is still a sense of wait in see in free agency. Players and agents are expecting a boon in salaries after the new cap was announced while teams are still trying to be practical. The safety market is deep and talented as is the running back spot. Defensive tackle has some veteran players that might only be two-down guys later in their careers but still very productive.

Those three positions being deep while also being undervalued, compared to the past, could make for an interesting market.

Thoughts or questions?