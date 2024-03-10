Summarizing what Browns fans think about retaining the team’s own key free agents

It’s almost here! On Monday, the legal tampering period of NFL free agency begins. While it’s exciting to hear news about new players the Cleveland Browns are trading for or pursuing, it’s also important to think about the team’s players from 2023 who are set to hit the open market. Which players will be back, and who will sign elsewhere?
Over the past few weeks, I reviewed each of those positions with free agents, and had polls that accompanied each article. The results of each of those polls are here, giving a summary rundown of which players Browns fans want to see back.
- At quarterback, 50% of fans think the Browns will re-sign Joe Flacco. Lesser support goes to Jeff Driskel (7%) and P.J. Walker (4%), and 40% of fans believe none of them will be retained.
- At running back, 71% of fans think Kareem Hunt should be re-signed.
- Our wide receiver article was written before the team’s recent trade. Nonetheless, 23% of fans want James Proche back, followed by Jakeem Grant (7%) and then Marquise Goodwin (7%). Most fans (63%) are fine with the team not re-signing any of them, though.
- At tight end, a lot of fans are behind Harrison Bryant, with 80% wanting him to return.
- On the offensive line, 53% of fans want Michael Dunn back, 44% want Nick Harris back, and 27% of fans want Geron Christian back. 15% of fans are fine with none of them returning.
- On the defensive line, 65% of fans want Za’Darius Smith to be re-signed. Among the other defensive linemen, there was a boatload of support for veterans Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst. 87% of fans want Harris back, and 87% of fans also want Hurst back. Jordan Elliott didn’t have much support, with only 23% wanting him re-signed.
- At linebacker, an overwhelming 95% of fans want Sione Takitaki to return. However, only 49% see a return in the cards for Anthony Walker. With Jacob Phillips injury history, only 15% of fans want him to be re-signed.
- At defensive back, 65% of fans want Mike Ford back, 56% of fans want Rodney McLeod back, and 12% want Duron Harmon back. 18% of fans don’t want any of them retained.
- Lastly, at punter, 98% of fans want Corey Bojorquez brought back.
