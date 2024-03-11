Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Rumors, Signings, and More

Free agency starts for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday — but the real news typically breaks when the legal tampering period starts. That period begins today at 12:00 PM ET.

We will have all of the Browns-related news and rumors on free agency here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the day. This post will act as a “live blog” of sorts, with brief but important updates about the latest rumors, signings, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams.

2024 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 1

6:55 AM: Two more writers who are clued into what is going on in free agency have linked Cleveland to DT Christian Wilkins along with a couple of other teams:

Albert Breer from SI: “Anyway, I think for the right team, Wilkins could be a great signing—maybe the Cleveland Browns or Houston Texans, who I’ve heard are willing to spend on the position. But, again, I think fit will be important. The money, I’d expect, will be there.”

Aaron Wilson: The Texans are expected to be among the NFL teams exploring the high-end defensive tackle market along with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, according to league sources.

Breer notes similar concerns as we shared on Sunday regarding paying Wilkins like a top defensive tackle. Houston could pivot to Arik Armstead based on the news last night (shared in our NFL free agency blog keeping track of non-Browns related things today).

6:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans, and welcome to free agency! Legal negotiations begin at noon today. For some perspective, the moves that Cleveland made on Day 1 of the legal tampering period last year were: re-signing two of their own players (C Ethan Pocic and LB Sione Takitaki), and adding two defensive linemen (DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Dalvin Tomlinson).

The Browns already got started a couple of days ago as far as moves go, agreeing to trade a fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for WR Jerry Jeudy. That move can’t become official until the start of the league year on March 13th at 4:00 PM ET, though.

