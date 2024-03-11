Daily Dawg Chow 3/11: Free Agency period begins, what moves will the Cleveland Browns make?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature: cleveland browns
- Browns 53-man roster before NFL free agency: Not many spots available (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency and the NFL draft could be quiet for simple roster reasons
- Summarizing what Browns fans think about retaining the team’s own key free agents (Chris Pokorny) Which of the team’s own free agents are fans hoping get retained?
- Browns earning high marks for Jerry Jeudy trade (Thomas Moore) The deal won’t be official until March 13, but the early returns are favorable after Cleveland lands another wide receiver.
- NFL free agency: Christian Wilkins, Jonathan Greenard could be bad buys at high prices (Jared Mueller) Value not statistics is the name of the game in NFL free agency
- Browns free agency rumors: What we are hearing, what is being said (Jared Mueller) Joe Flacco, Christian Wilkins, Justin Fields and so many other rumors before NFL free agency kicks off
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Defensive Primer (abc10) “NFL free agency kicks off Monday at noon and the Cleveland Browns figure to be heavy players. With only two defensive tackles, it is one position to keep an eye on”
- Browns free-agency tracker: A look at Cleveland’s signings, trades and cuts (The Athletic) “The Cleveland Browns made a sensible, buy-low move to start the new league year when they acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.”
- How The Cleveland Browns Create More Cash For Free Agency Spending (OBR) “Salary cap management isn’t very much about the salary cap number each player has each season as this is easily manipulated, it is around how much you spend because the money you pay a player will land on the salary cap at some point.”
- Jerry Jeudy trade grades: Browns come out winners in deal for Broncos’ former first-round pick (CBS) “This is a good low-cost flier for the Browns. They did not give up much in the way of draft capital for Jeudy, who is a talented but nonetheless frustrating player.”
- Should Browns’ fans be worried about Steelers’ QB? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier responds to the news of Pittsburgh bringing in Russell Wilson, among other things
