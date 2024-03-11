NFL free agency: Legal tampering day rumors, reports blog from around the league

The day has finally arrived. Well, technically the day has arrived but we have to wait until noon for the supposed legal tampering to take place. For the Cleveland Browns, their big move might already have happened (at least reportedly) giving the team WR Jerry Jeudy to create a dynamic offense.

On the first day of NFL free agency, we will be keeping you up to date on any and all rumors that we can related to the Browns in our live blog. With Cleveland hoping to compete with the rest of the league, we also wanted a place to keep up with other moves. You can also catch up with our pre-free agency Browns rumors here.

We are expecting a wide variety of players to be released around the NFL in the next three days as teams and agents get a better feel for what the market is. We will also see reports of big-name players signing including one on Sunday night.

8:20 AM: An interesting extension before free agency especially with linebackers rarely getting paid these days:

Colts are signing linebacker Zaire Franklin to a 3-year $31.26 million contract extension. The deal was confirmed by his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/6I53NaKj6f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Sunday Night

11:36 PM: The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their newest starting, likely, quarterback as Russell Wilson placed this video on his social media:

10:13 PM: While the San Francisco 49ers have some salary cap flexibility, they asked DL Arik Armstead to take a pay cut which he has declined and will enter free agency:

Sources to @BleacherReport: #49ers star DL Arik Armstead has decided to become a free agent and will be released.



Armstead comes off a 6 tackle, 1-sack performance in the Super Bowl, and ranks 4th in playoff sacks among all active players.



His 8 playoff sacks rank second… pic.twitter.com/og5m3RsU3s — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

9:04 PM: WR Kendrick Bourne stays home with the New England Patriots on another three-year, $33 million deal (they’ve had a couple of those lately):

WR Kendrick Bourne is re-signing a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with the New England Patriots, per his agent @henryorgann at @disruptivesport. Bourne is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last season. pic.twitter.com/4eq8JGxOAP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

