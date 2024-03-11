NFL Free Agency: The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly sign Christian Wilkins to a crazy deal

The Cleveland Browns missed out on the opportunity to sign DT Christian Wilkins on day one of the NFL free agency period, and that shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing for the fans.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to sign Wilkins to an unheralded contract for an interior defensive lineman that’s paying him a whopping $110M over 4 years. That’s roughly around $27.5M per season, which could end up being close to double what the Browns wanted to pay for a defensive tackle in this year’s free agency period.

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Every offseason there are a few guys who are overhyped for various reasons, and in the end that hype influences the type of money that these players receive regardless of actual worth.

With plenty of options still available with starting ability and potential, Cleveland has once again “missed” out on having to commit an exorbitant amount of cap to a player who has undoubtedly been overpaid.

How do you feel about the Browns “losing out” on Christian Wilkins? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.