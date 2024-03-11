Browns losing top special teamer to free agency

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans have agreed to sign CB Mike Ford to a 2-year deal worth $4.5 million. Ford was one of the Cleveland Browns’ many free agents after the 2023 season.

The #Texans have agreed to terms with DB Mike Ford on a 2-year deal worth $4.5m total, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

After being an undrafted free agent in 2018, Ford began his career with the Detroit Lions, then has had one-year deals with Denver, Atlanta, and Cleveland. He was the Browns’ top gunner in 2023, logging 6 tackles, 3 assists, and 1 fumble recovery on special teams.

There were also a few games in which he was pressed into action at cornerback, due to multiple injuries at the position to the top four players on the depth chart. Ford finished with 19 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended on defense. It was feast or famine with him — he had that one solid game with the pick and knockaways, but in the other games, you were hoping he didn’t have to be relied on.

It’ll be interesting to see if Browns GM Andrew Berry tries to re-sign the team’s other special teams tackler, LB Matthew Adams, who is also set to hit free agency, or if he’ll have to find new coverage players for special teams coordinator Ray Ventrone.