NFL free agency: Browns reportedly retain Za’Darius Smith at reasonable value

The Cleveland Browns have not been busy so far in NFL free agency while the league moves players around the chess board at a rapid pace. Through five hours of “legal tampering,” the Browns had only reportedly lost a key special teams player.

DT Christian Wilkins got a huge deal that Cleveland would have no interest in signing for that price but already made a “splash” with the reported trade for WR Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns still had a lot of work to do especially on the defense and got on the board by re-signing of DE Za’Darius Smith according to multiple reports. Despite the huge boom in the NFL salary cap, GM Andrew Berry was able to get Smith back on a reasonable two-year contract:

Pro Bowl Edge Za’Darius Smith is going back to the Browns on a 2 yr, $23.5m base deal, with upside to $25m.



Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

In his first year with Cleveland, Smith had 5.5 sacks, 20 QB hits, 27 tackles and eight tackles for loss. He had an impressive 61 pressures, tied with Wilkins for 31st in the league, which helped the Browns have the best defense in the NFL all year.

Bringing back a number of their key defenders was reportedly a part of the team’s plan this offseason. Getting Smith back at less than $12 million a year on the base deal is a very good value for his level of production.

We will keep you up to date as more information on the deal comes in.

Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below to discuss your thoughts on the return of Z to the Browns!