Browns’ starting linebacker finds a new home with the Dolphins

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are going to sign LB Anthony Walker to a one-year deal, ending his three-year stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Walker finished last season with 42 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries. He missed the final few games of the season with a knee injury, but was a team captain.

Walker’s departure could be a sign of continued faith that the team has in LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who had a breakout season in 2023 and is a player the team would like to extend long-term. In Jim Schwartz’ defense, there are often only two linebackers needed — one of those would be JOK, and the other could be LB Sione Takitaki, who is also a free agent but rumored that the team wants to retain him.