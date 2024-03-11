 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns re-sign free agent DT Maurice Hurst to 1-year deal

Cleveland retains some strength on their defensive line.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed DT Maurice Hurst to a 1-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That’s an upgrade from what Hurst earned last year, when he signed a 1-year, $1.24 million deal with the Browns. If I had to guess, Hurst’s contract could be tied to the number of games he’s able to play in 2024. With that type of money, it makes you wonder whether the team will be able to re-sign their other veteran backup defensive tackle, Shelby Harris, since he had a 1-year, $3.5 million deal last year and had a solid year.

The Browns’ bet on Hurst for depth this past season paid off, though. He received a career-high 84.6 PFF grade from PFF in 2023. Hurst’s season was cut short to injury, but he finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 interception, 3 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery.

