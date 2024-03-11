Why not?! Browns Mock Draft after Za’Darius Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Maurice Hurst news

A little honesty up front for you as we jump into yet another Cleveland Browns mock draft on Day 1 of NFL free agency, legal tampering edition. It is enjoyable to quickly spin from one piece of news to project how it impacts another. Mock drafts, at this point in the offseason, are all about the fun of “what if” paired with getting to know some of the prospects.

The Browns reportedly brought back DE Za’Darius Smith and DT Maurice Hurst on the first day of legal tampering while losing LB Anthony Walker Jr. None of those moves were surprising but they do provide more information going into another mock draft.

Add those moves on top of the reported addition of WR Jerry Jeudy and Cleveland’s 53-man roster is really filling up. That means GM Andrew Berry can be very particular when making draft picks... in a month and a half.

We get to be particular now using the NFL Mock Draft Database Simulator:

2nd Round

DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

An athletic interior defensive lineman who can rotate with Hurst this year and take over for him the following. Fiske came on strong last year with FSU and can help Cleveland’s defensive line right away and in the future which is a great use of a pick in the second round.

3rd Round

WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Until/unless the Browns get an extension done with one or more of their top three receivers, the position is still a need. Walker’s athletic profile and production at Kent State and North Carolina are a perfect combination for Cleveland who get a burner right away who can develop into more:

Devontez Walker is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 38 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/csoWFv2iJx pic.twitter.com/LhsNHxweKc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

5th Round

LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

With the loss of Walker, Cleveland’s linebacker room is really thin. Wallace is also very athletic even if he is a little short for the position. Much like Ivan Pace last year, height is not the most important thing for a linebacker.

6th Round

RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Unless the Browns can find a veteran, more difficult with quite a few of them getting strong contracts this offseason, they will need to add more depth to the room. Laube grabbed some attention at the NFL Combine:

Dylan Laube with the DX crotch chop, stock up or stock down? pic.twitter.com/Fqe0vK71lf — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 2, 2024

7th Round

DE Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Cleveland could use another offensive lineman and Berry has always drafted cornerbacks but none really caught my eye so a developmental athlete to learn behind Smith was the decision.