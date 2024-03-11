Browns lose another starting linebacker to an AFC East team

The Cleveland Browns have started out NFL free agency with reports of retaining a couple of their defensive line free agents who were new to the team in 2023. While DE Za’Darius Smith and DT Maurice Hurst are expected to be back in 2024, the Browns have already, reportedly, lost LB Anthony Walker Jr. and CB Mike Ford Jr., an important special teams player.

According to a report Monday night, Cleveland is bringing in LB Jordan Hicks to help replace Walker but now has another hole at linebacker.

LB Sione Takitaki has been the Browns starting SAM for multiple years while also filling in as the MIKE when needed. There was some talk that GM Andrew Berry was looking to bring him back in the middle to replace Walker but, instead, he will move on to join the New England Patriots:

It’s a two-year, $6.5 million deal that can be worth up to $10M with some likely to be earned incentives for Sione Takitaki with New England, per source. https://t.co/6nH6FjDdDU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Takitaki was a third-round pick in 2019 under GM John Dorsey. He established himself with 12 starts in 2020 when Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski took over. The BYU linebacker played in 15 games every year except in 2022 when he went down with an ACL tear.

Last year, Takitaki returned quicker than expected and started seven games.

In his five years with the Browns, Takitaki accumulated 268 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight QB hits, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

